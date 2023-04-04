Taylors Encourages Wine Drinkers to Stay Original In New Work From EDGE

    Independent creative and media agency Edge, has launched their first campaign for Taylors since winning the business late last year.

    The new platform encourages people to be themselves, follow their own rules and ‘Stay Original’. Executive planning director, Richard Parker said: “Our brief from Taylors was a very clear one – grow the brand by appealing to and recruiting a new generation of Taylors drinkers.”

    “Our research showed us that this younger audience very much sees themselves as a set of individuals, seeking to define themselves through trial and discovery, forging their own path and not following the conventions of the category or those set by previous generations.”

    The first executions working with the new platform show real people in a series of unique scenarios from having a dinner party on a bed to drinking fancy bubbles with pizza or chilling a white wine in a sand bucket.

    Miles Omodei, chief marketing officer commented: “Taylors was born from a pioneering spirit and this is still part of the brand’s DNA today.  We’re constantly looking beyond the known, to uncover what’s new and different. The team at Edge were able to connect the essence of the brand with the target consumer mindset to create a platform that holds true for both the business and our customers.”

    Stu Turner, Edge, executive creative director added: “Stay Original” is more than just a marketing platform for Taylors; it’s a genuine reflection of the brand’s identity and a life philosophy that many people can find inspiring. We are excited to continue collaborating with the Taylors team to bring this message to the world and make the brand even more famous.”

    The campaign will roll out across social and digital channels, ooh and shopper nationally across the next few weeks.

    Credits:

    Client: Taylors Wines

    Managing Director: Mitchell Taylor
    Chief Marketing Officer: Miles Omodei

    Senior Global Marketing Manager: Angela Pursey
    Senior Digital Marketing Manager: Kate Reekie

    Brand Manager:  Jonathan Leeming

    Creative & Media: Edge
    Executive Creative Director: Stu Turner

    Creative Director: Ben Smith and Luke Hawkins
    Art Director: Sophie Millican

    Designer:  Waiton Fong

    Managing Director: David Stretch
    General Manager: Nicole Gardner

    Senior Account Manager: Donna Phan

    Executive Planning Director: Richard Parker

    Planning Director: Caitlin Amman

    Media Director: Mattie Mould

    Media Manager: Louis Williams

    Production Company: Infinity Squared

    Director/Photographer: Cybele Malinowski

    Exec Producer: Erin McBean

    Production Manager: Katie Dorman

