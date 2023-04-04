Taylors Encourages Wine Drinkers to Stay Original In New Work From EDGE
Independent creative and media agency Edge, has launched their first campaign for Taylors since winning the business late last year.
The new platform encourages people to be themselves, follow their own rules and ‘Stay Original’. Executive planning director, Richard Parker said: “Our brief from Taylors was a very clear one – grow the brand by appealing to and recruiting a new generation of Taylors drinkers.”
“Our research showed us that this younger audience very much sees themselves as a set of individuals, seeking to define themselves through trial and discovery, forging their own path and not following the conventions of the category or those set by previous generations.”
The first executions working with the new platform show real people in a series of unique scenarios from having a dinner party on a bed to drinking fancy bubbles with pizza or chilling a white wine in a sand bucket.
Miles Omodei, chief marketing officer commented: “Taylors was born from a pioneering spirit and this is still part of the brand’s DNA today. We’re constantly looking beyond the known, to uncover what’s new and different. The team at Edge were able to connect the essence of the brand with the target consumer mindset to create a platform that holds true for both the business and our customers.”
Stu Turner, Edge, executive creative director added: “Stay Original” is more than just a marketing platform for Taylors; it’s a genuine reflection of the brand’s identity and a life philosophy that many people can find inspiring. We are excited to continue collaborating with the Taylors team to bring this message to the world and make the brand even more famous.”
The campaign will roll out across social and digital channels, ooh and shopper nationally across the next few weeks.
Credits:
Client: Taylors Wines
Managing Director: Mitchell Taylor
Chief Marketing Officer: Miles Omodei
Senior Global Marketing Manager: Angela Pursey
Senior Digital Marketing Manager: Kate Reekie
Brand Manager: Jonathan Leeming
Creative & Media: Edge
Executive Creative Director: Stu Turner
Creative Director: Ben Smith and Luke Hawkins
Art Director: Sophie Millican
Designer: Waiton Fong
Managing Director: David Stretch
General Manager: Nicole Gardner
Senior Account Manager: Donna Phan
Executive Planning Director: Richard Parker
Planning Director: Caitlin Amman
Media Director: Mattie Mould
Media Manager: Louis Williams
Production Company: Infinity Squared
Director/Photographer: Cybele Malinowski
Exec Producer: Erin McBean
Production Manager: Katie Dorman
