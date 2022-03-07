“Tasteless Hijacking!” Pete Evans Shamelessly Ties Shane Warne’s Death To His Tired Anti-Vaxx Tune

Former My Kitchen Rules Star Pete Evans appears to be leveraging the death of Australian hero Shane Warne to push his anti-vax views – talk about tasteless.

During a public zoom call, and yes that’s what Evan uses these days to reach his followers, he has been banned from Instagram and Spotify remember?

Evans said: “Shane Warne was an amazing cricket player for sure … sad.

“Who knows what the reasons behind this are and I can’t comment on it.

“However, so many doctors I’ve interviewed have been screaming for the last year-and-a-half, saying the vaccines are going to cause death as we’ve never seen across the planet.

“And they’re all predicting we’re not going to see the outcomes of this — or the real side effects — for the next three to five years. We’re witnessing it happening with athletes on the field and there’s a reason behind that.” Pete Evans had a public zoom call earlier, here is his thoughts on Warne. pic.twitter.com/tiEYBiomjX — Reptilian Overlord 🍓 🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@LizardHumanoid) March 5, 2022 So basically, his ‘not’ comment was a comment. Naturally, anti-vaxxers have taken Evan’s words and run with it and are now flooding social media with their theories My man! So many people I know have had heart issues from vaccine! I am not anti vaxxer . I am seeing it first hand — Celle #NFT #CARDANO (@rivas_cnft456) March 4, 2022 Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter is pretty pissed off about it! “As far as tasteless hijacking of the death of a prominent public figure goes, anti-vaxxer Pete Evans baselessly linking cricketer Shane Warne’s demise to vaccines is hard to beat”. https://t.co/DDyefijxRI — Jeremy Pollard (@J3R3MYDOTCOM) March 7, 2022

I think all of Australia felt a deep sense of sadness with the news that Warne had passed away on the weekend. He was a cultural figure, an incredible athlete and just really bloody likeable! He even got Leigh Sales tick of approval!

So, I think it would be fair to say Australia is now in mourning and it’s really not the time for Evans to be weighing in any capacity.

Here at B&T, our thoughts are with Warne’s family and we think the Paleo diet sucks.