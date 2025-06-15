Taste.com.au & Coles Team Up To Unveil ‘Taste Dinner Heroes’ To Aid Time-Poor Consumers With Weekly Menu

Taste.com.au, Australian food media brand, has launched the ‘Taste Dinner Heroes’ national campaign, in partnership with Coles. Set to transform weeknight dinners, the initiative is devoted to helping time-poor consumers solve the daily dinner dilemma.

Running from June 16 to July 13, the campaign serves up recipes designed to address key consumer pain points, meticulously organised by the days of the week.

The ‘Taste Dinner Heroes’ campaign marks a strategic collaboration between taste.com.au and Coles, returning for their annual marketing campaign. Timed to align with winter when home cooking is at its peak, the partnership aims to deliver dinner solutions that include innovative Coles products to create delicious meals that save time, effort, or money.

The taste.com.au team has distilled their know-how into recipes that solve consumer challenges. The campaign elevates the profile of the taste.com.au team and places them at the forefront of content and communications.

Featuring taste.com.au’s food director Michelle Southan, digital food director Amira Georgy, deputy content director Jade Dunn, senior food editor Elisa Pietrantonio, and contributor and

recipe creator Brendan Pang, each expert has been assigned a different weeknight challenge, aligned with their strengths, to create flavour-packed recipes perfect for busy Aussie families.

The Weeknight Recipe Line-up:

Budget Stretcher Mondays: Addressing the cost of living

Five Ingredient Tuesdays: Emphasising simplicity

One-Pot Wednesdays: Offering hassle-free convenience

20-minute Thursdays: Providing quick solutions

Fakeaway Fridays: Delivering delicious alternatives

“We’re thrilled to partner with Coles to launch the ‘Taste Dinner Heroes’ campaign,” said Laura Simpson, taste.com.au content director. “Featuring our top team of food experts for the first time, the initiative is guided by their expertise and insights from our annual dinner survey and audience behaviour data.

“The team has spent countless hours in the kitchen to ensure our content stands out and becomes a vital resource for households nationwide. They have created a series of simple and delicious recipes that will connect with Australians and make dinner choices easy for everyone.”

“We’re excited to partner with taste.com.au on the ‘Dinner Heroes’ campaign,” said Kate Bailey, Coles general manager brand, digital and media. “At Coles, we know how challenging dinner time

can be, and this partnership helps to provide easy and delicious dinner ideas that Aussies will love.

“By combining Taste’s trusted expertise with Coles’ commitment to quality products, we’re thrilled to offer customers practical, delicious solutions that turn the dinner dilemma into a moment of inspiration and delight.”

‘Taste Dinner Heroes’ will roll out over four weeks on taste.com.au, and will be complemented with a video series, supporting articles, galleries and dedicated newsletters. An extensive consumer marketing campaign will deliver broad coverage and highly contextual placements across outdoor, TV, radio, digital display, print and social.