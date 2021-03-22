Talent Recognised As Gallup Top Place To Work For Third Consecutive Year
Talent has been named a recipient of Gallup’s global Top 40 Exceptional Workplace Awards for the third year in a row – the only Australian-based company to be recognised in the group of winners.
Talent was recognised by Gallup for putting its team engagement at the heart of the business strategy and creating a workplace culture to match. Talent’s continued pursuit to create a world-leading culture saw increased engagement, improved wellbeing, and resilient and deep connections between team members.
This resulted in a better experience for contractors, candidates, and customers. Talent’s strong culture was the key differentiator to the success of the business during COVID. As an award winner, Talent ranks among the most elite organisations around the globe.
Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted with data on more than 2.7 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Statistically, only 22 per cent of global employees are fully engaged – defined as being committed to their work and connected to their workplace. The engagement level at Talent is 73 per cent.
April Marcot, Talent Head of People and Culture is passionate about the sensational work culture that Talent has.
“We are overjoyed to be receiving this award for the third year running. Over the past year at Talent, we have focused on authentic and empathetic leadership. Our commitment is to ensure that all teams are constantly recognised, growing, living to our values, and connected to our purpose.”
Talent Global CEO, Mark Nielsen, commended the team on their brilliant work.
“What an incredible recognition from Gallup especially being the third year in a row for Talent. I am humbled and incredibly proud to lead the Talent team globally. Talent is consistently pushing boundaries, taking risks, and making sure that our teams always come first.”
Winners of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award put their people at the heart of their business strategy with a core focus on strengths and coaching talent to its full potential to get business results like never before, while improving well-being across the globe.
