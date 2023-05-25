Sydney Swans & NSW Swifts Players Star In QBE Insurance’s Latest ‘Q the’ Campaign

Sydney Swans & NSW Swifts Players Star In QBE Insurance’s Latest ‘Q the’ Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    A new campaign from QBE Insurance featuring star players from the Sydney Swans and NSW Swifts shows why it’s important to be covered when the unexpected happens and how QBE supports local businesses.

    Reinforcing its enduring principal partnerships with the Sydney Swans AFL and AFLW and NSW Swifts, the series of six short stories highlights how QBE Insurance is there for local businesses, both big and small, as well as for home and car owners.

    Building on QBE’s ‘Before & After’ brand platform the spots once again use the ‘Q the’ brand mnemonic – ‘Q the winning team’, ‘Q the practice session’, ‘Q not knowing your own strength’ and ‘Q the power surge’ – while featuring NSW Swift players Maddy Turner, Maddy Proud and Paige Hadley, together with Sydney Swans stars Nick Blakley, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and Chloe Molloy.

    David Hirsch, head of marketing and Insights at QBE Australia Pacific said: “Life is full of unexpected moments, from breaking a car window while practicing ahead of the big game, to a power surge while watching the match. Drawing on our long-standing association and continued support of the Sydney Swans and NSW Swifts, this campaign illustrates whether it’s for home, car or business, QBE Insurance has cover for the things we expect, as well as for the things that we don’t.”

    QBE has 130 years of experience and whether for home, car or business, it is ready to help customers find the right insurance for their needs and ensure their claims run as smoothly as possible.

    The campaign, created by The Core Agency, will run on digital media including Foxtel Go, Kayo, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

     

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics
    • Campaigns

    M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics

    M&C Saatchi Australia has partnered with Minderoo Foundation on a new campaign, “The Plastic Forecast,” to highlight the effect of plastic production on the environment. With plastic production set to triple by 2060, Minderoo and M&C Saatchi measured plastic as rain to create a new weather metric to demonstrate to the public how much plastic […]

    Professional microphone in radio studio
    • Marketing

    John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

    John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]

    TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
    • Marketing

    TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live

    TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]

    Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
    • Marketing

    Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

    Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]

    How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience
    • Opinion

    How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience

    In this op-ed, Ciaran Park, executive technology director, Australia at R/GA looks into how retailers can make the Digital Twin of a Customer central to their digital strategy. It’s fair to say that retailers have been riding a wave of dramatic shifts, with more uncertainty about changing consumer behaviours and supply chain volatility to come. But […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine