Sydney Swans & NSW Swifts Players Star In QBE Insurance’s Latest ‘Q the’ Campaign

A new campaign from QBE Insurance featuring star players from the Sydney Swans and NSW Swifts shows why it’s important to be covered when the unexpected happens and how QBE supports local businesses.

Reinforcing its enduring principal partnerships with the Sydney Swans AFL and AFLW and NSW Swifts, the series of six short stories highlights how QBE Insurance is there for local businesses, both big and small, as well as for home and car owners.

Building on QBE’s ‘Before & After’ brand platform the spots once again use the ‘Q the’ brand mnemonic – ‘Q the winning team’, ‘Q the practice session’, ‘Q not knowing your own strength’ and ‘Q the power surge’ – while featuring NSW Swift players Maddy Turner, Maddy Proud and Paige Hadley, together with Sydney Swans stars Nick Blakley, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and Chloe Molloy.

David Hirsch, head of marketing and Insights at QBE Australia Pacific said: “Life is full of unexpected moments, from breaking a car window while practicing ahead of the big game, to a power surge while watching the match. Drawing on our long-standing association and continued support of the Sydney Swans and NSW Swifts, this campaign illustrates whether it’s for home, car or business, QBE Insurance has cover for the things we expect, as well as for the things that we don’t.”

QBE has 130 years of experience and whether for home, car or business, it is ready to help customers find the right insurance for their needs and ensure their claims run as smoothly as possible.

The campaign, created by The Core Agency, will run on digital media including Foxtel Go, Kayo, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.