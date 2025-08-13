SXSW Sydney Full Program Unlocks More Than 85 Hours Of Free Music, Talks, Tech & Family Fun

SXSW Sydney has unveiled SXSW Sydney Unlocked, the official public program for 2025, transforming Tumbalong Park and surrounds into an inclusive, free-access cultural playground from October 13–19. With over 85 hours of programming designed for CBD workers, students, families and curious minds, SXSW Sydney Unlocked invites everyone to experience a taste of this global innovation, culture and creativity festival, without spending a cent.

From midday music and short films to sunset DJ sets, fashion showcases, and even a VR games showdown, SXSW Sydney Unlocked is designed to inspire and entertain. Open daily to the public with extended hours from Thursday to Saturday, the program brings together cutting-edge tech, top-tier talent, and immersive experiences in the heart of the city – including free access to both the Games Showcase and Innovation Expo on Saturday.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper, said: “SXSW Sydney will once again showcase our city as a global hub for culture and innovation with the best of the creative and tech industries from across the Asia Pacific and beyond on display. The SXSW Sydney Unlocked program will also deliver more than 85 hours of talks, performances and experiences in the heart of the city for free – making world-class content accessible to everyone. SXSW Sydney is a celebration that energises our city precincts, supports Sydney’s vibrant nighttime economy, and provides a global platform for the incredible talent and ideas coming out of NSW that is not be missed.”

“SXSW Sydney Unlocked represents the very heart of what SXSW Sydney is all about: access, discovery and connection,” said Simon Cahill, Co-Managing Director of SXSW Sydney. “We’re incredibly proud to offer a dynamic, free program that invites everyone, from families and students to workers on their lunch break, to experience the energy and ideas that define this global event. Whether you’re watching a runway show, getting hands-on with future tech at our Expo, or dancing with your kids in the park, this is a celebration of ideas and imagination, and everyone’s invited.”

Public by Design: Accessible, Inclusive, Unmissable – Key Programming Highlights

Each weekday from 12:00pm to 1:30pm, SXSW Sydney invites city-goers to make the most of their lunch break with a range of engaging free programming including conference talks, live sets showcasing SXSW Sydney artists, and short film previews on the big screens in Tumbalong Park. Then from Tuesday to Friday from 4:30pm, Happy Hour sessions bring the precinct to life with live music, screen guest appearances, DJ sets and surprise hosts, offering the perfect after-work wind-down.

Major Free Events

Kicking off the week in style on Monday 13 October, FOMA: Fabrics of Modern Australia takes over the Tumbalong Park runway from 5pm to 8pm. After its acclaimed pop-up debut in 2024, FOMA returns in 2025 with its most ambitious showcase yet. This fashion-meets-culture experience highlights cross-cultural creativity and innovation, featuring over 25 nationalities and championing inclusive representation through its Faces of FOMA initiative. The event also marks the launch of the FOMA Collective, a curated digital marketplace offering global retail access to emerging and diverse designers.

Wednesday 15 October, the International Stage lights up from 5pm to 8pm with the Australian debut of Indonesian hiphop sensations Tenxi & Jemsii, whose viral hit “Garam & Madu” has spent 13 weeks at the top of their home country’s charts. Joining them is Filipino folk-pop singer Angela Ken, beloved Chinese Tencent singer Tia Ray and rising J-Pop boy band Psychic Fever for a high-energy evening of vibrant, global pop.

Thursday 16 October, a powerful celebration of Indigenous voices, Blak To The Future: A Celebration of First Nations Creatives takes centre stage. Curated by Winda Film Festival and Awesome Black, this evening features a collection of short films from emerging First Nations filmmakers, as well as live music from SXSW Sydney showcasing artists. The event will also include the launch of Screen NSW’s First Nations Screen Fellowship Program, with the inaugural recipient announced live on stage.

Also, that evening, Seymour Nights brings the first of two twilight gigs to the Seymour Centre courtyard from 7pm to 10pm. This contemporary live music series showcases some of Australia’s most exciting new musicians in a relaxed, open-air setting.

Friday 17 October, dust off your boots for Tumbalong Honky Tonk, running from 5:00pm to 9:30pm. With line dancing lessons led by the Saddle Club, plus high-energy live sets from country chart-topper Max Jackson, Canadian country trio The Washboard Union, viral teen sensation Lewis Love and golden-rock duo Big Wheels, it’s a boot-scootin’ celebration under the Sydney skyline. At the same time, the second night of Seymour Nights continues at the Seymour Centre from 7pm to 10pm.

Saturday 18 October is packed with experiences as The Innovation Expo and Games Showcase open to the public for the first time. Tumbalong Park becomes a hands-on playground of robotics, gaming, and space tech, while The Ideas Dome, presented by The Growth Distillery, transforms into a space-themed hub by the Australian Space Agency. Explore the Aussie-built lunar the Roo-ver, complete with a sketch-bot that will “send your face to the moon”. Displays will also showcase upcoming Aussie tech and STEM-friendly activities by One Giant Leap Australia.

From 11:30am, Small Fry Rock turns up the volume with a real gig for kids—and their parents—featuring Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) and Katy Steele (Little Birdy). Later, from 3:00pm–9:00pm, SXSW Sydney and The Rubens present Hoops & Everything, marking the 10-year anniversary of Hoops. Co-curated by the band, the free mini-festival features Folk Bitch Trio, Mariae Cassandra and a selection of soon-to-be-announced artists.

Sunday 19 October opens with Twirl Tries It All, a lively morning for families with a reading by Dr Joshua Pate and a movement workshop from Ready Set Dance. Then, enjoy an afternoon of dance including the AU Kpop Random Play Dance! powered by Hallyuverse brings K-pop fans together for a high-energy cultural celebration of the Korean Wave.

Brand Experiences for Everyone

Tumbalong Park will come alive with bold, interactive activations from some of the world’s leading brands, designed to spark curiosity, creativity and connection: