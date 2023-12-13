SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference.

SXSW SYDNEY 2024

MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER

“To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative communities in a way the region had never seen before. “We are thrilled to announce the dates for SXSW Sydney 2024 in partnership with the NSW Government and look forward to opening more doors for innovators across the Tech & Innovation, Music, Screen, Games and creative industries,” said Geoff Jones, SXSW Sydney chair.

The inaugural SXSW Sydney was held from Darling Harbour to Chippendale, on Gadigal Land from 15-22 October 2023. It brought together inspired thinkers, creators and innovators from across the world for the iconic festival of festivals”; a conference, music screen and games festivals, a tech & innovation expo and parties that enlivened APAC’s creative industries.

Following the incredible success of SXSW Sydney 2023, applications for 2024 Session Select and Music, Screen and Games showcases will be live in the new year. This will be an open invitation to our community to get involved and champion the ideas that will shape our futures.

Badges will also go on sale in the new year.