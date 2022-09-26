Suzuki & Deloitte Digital Play For Laughs In New Work For The S-CROSS

Suzuki Australia has launched the next instalment of its “For Fun’s Sake” brand campaign with the launch of the all-new Suzuki S-CROSS. The campaign tracks a couple who’s every-day journey to work is interrupted by a call from their old friend, Adventure.

Matt Lawson, chief creative officer of Deloitte Digital APAC commented: “It’s an advertising trope as old as the hills, ‘when adventure calls…’, but with the new S-CROSS and its ALLGRIP technology we felt it was time for Suzuki to swerve straight into it and have some fun.

Robert Rosengarten, marketing manager – automotive, Suzuki Australia, added: “As our new flagship vehicle, the all-new S-CROSS called for a campaign that was a little more premium yet retained our Suzuki ‘For Fun’s Sake’ soul….‘When adventure calls’ is the answer. With its ALLGRIP technology S-CROSS offers versatility, style and function in a small SUV package both in an urban setting or off the beaten track. It’s the Suzuki that is up for any adventure.”

The latest iteration of the For Fun’s Sake brand platform will roll out through a fully integrated campaign across broadcast TV, social media channels, digital display and point of sale.

