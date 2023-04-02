Superloop Launches Hilarious Ads For Its New Brand Platform Via Leo Burnett

    Internet provider Superloop has launched its first major campaign in Australia with a new brand positioning and platform, ‘Refresh Your Internet’.

    It’s also the first work to come from Leo Burnett since the agency was appointed to the account after a competitive pitch last year.

    The creative solution focuses on showing how ‘super’ the internet experience is with Superloop through a range of distinctive brand messages – from investment in the network with the laying of deep sea cables, to its My Speed Boost service which gives customers the chance to increase their internet speed with the push of a button.  

    By offering what the brand is calling ‘Super Moves’ products and services, it aims to provide game-changing solutions to problems that have long been accepted, and therefore neglected. The provocation to ‘Refresh Your Internet’ prompts Aussies to reframe the way they think, choose and interact with their ISP.

    To bring the creative idea to life, Leo Burnett decided to refresh some of the best bits of the internet; starting with refreshing a celebrated meme, Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams, a former NFL player.

    The campaign launches this month alongside a suite of work across all key touch-points, including television, out-of-home advertising, display, and across online and social.

    Superloop, CMO, Ben Colman, said: “At Superloop, we’ve put the work in to make sure we can truly unleash the unlimited possibilities of the internet. We’ve built an incredible network, we’ve got market-leading product innovations that solve genuine customer pain points, and we’ve got tremendously talented people committed to rethinking and refreshing the way customers experience the internet. We had an absolute blast partnering with the team at Leo’s. Through their work, and with a special thanks to Spice, these ads show you who we really are: down-to-earth problem solvers, who live and breathe the internet.”

    Leo Burnett, general manager, James Walker-Smith, added: “When we first started talking with Ben and the Superloop team, it was clear we were on the same wavelength. With a bold growth ambition from the business, a shared belief in the power of creativity and a desire to have fun working together, it was clear we were going to get somewhere good. With our campaign, we’ve tapped into the human truth of the category: that we’ve all put up with ‘good enough’ for too long and it’s time we took a fresh look at how we get our internet. Superloop is perfectly poised to shake up the category, and we’re here for it.”

    Mark Carbone and Nico Smith, associate creative directors, Leo Burnett Sydney, said: “It’s been a while since the internet’s had a refresh, so it’s been great to work with a brand that is committed to supercharging it. ‘Refresh Your Internet’ holds us and Superloop accountable to creating a better internet experience for everyone.

    “We set out to create a brand that is ‘of the internet’, from using refreshed memes as spokespeople, to leaning into a design aesthetic that feels at home online, and even refreshing the old dial-up sound for the sting. This campaign has been a lot of fun to make, but it’s just the beginning of something bigger.”

     

