Superdry Becomes The First Fashion Brand To Utilise 3D Billboards In Australia

    Superdry is breaking new ground in the advertising industry with the introduction of a ground-breaking 3D billboard campaign in Australia.

    This revolutionary advertising channel, a first for the fashion industry in the country, will go live this week and run for a two-month period, captivating audiences and showcasing Superdry’s ‘Jackets Worth Exploring’ campaign.

    The innovative 3D billboard is set to redefine the way brands communicate with their audience, offering an immersing and highly engaging experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Superdry aims to captivate the attention of passersby and leave a lasting impression.

    Superdry’s ‘Jackets Worth Exploring’ campaign focuses on the brand’s iconic jacket collection, highlighting their unique designs, exceptional quality and versatility for various outdoor adventures. The 3D billboard provides an ideal canvas to showcase the brand’s captivating visuals and bring the jackets to life in a way that traditional billboards cannot.

    “We are thrilled to be the first fashion brand in Australia to leverage the power of a 3D billboard,” said Superdry AUS/NZ GM Alastair Davies.

    “At Superdry, we are always pushing boundaries and seeking innovative ways to connect with our customers. This unique advertising channel allows us to create an unforgettable experience, emphasising the excitement and exploration that our jackets inspire”.

    The development and execution of this pioneering advertising campaign, which echoes similar campaigns by other fashion giants in Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo, was made possible through collaboration between Superdry and CLMG agency. With their extensive expertise in marketing and advertising, CLMG helped Superdry realise their vision and create a memorable campaign that will resonate with the Australian audience.

    “We are proud to be working with Superdry to bring mainstream fashion advertising into the 21st century” said CRO and Co-Founder of CLMG Misha Vaxman.

    “With our substantial investment in this field, the integration of 3D technology into the conventional advertising domain presents brands with a groundbreaking and unparalleled opportunity to engage a vast audience”.

    The six-story, 3D billboard campaign will be strategically positioned across both Bourke and Lonsdale streets in Melbourne’s CBD. The high-trafficked area will ensure maximum reach and exposure for Superdry. By harnessing the power of this state-of-the-art advertising medium, Superdry aims to create a buzz among consumers and generate increased awareness for the brand’s ‘Jackets Worth Exploring’ campaign.

    Superdry’s 3D billboard campaign is just the beginning of Superdry’s commitment to embracing innovative marketing channels to engage with its audience. As a fashion brand renowned for its creativity and unique style, Superdry continues to push boundaries and stay ahead of the curve. To further amplify the campaign, the 3D asset will be broken down into six individual 3D videos for distribution across Superdry’s social media, web and EDM channels.

