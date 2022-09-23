Sunrise’s Chat With Meghan Markle’s Dad Forces Seven To Call In The Lawyers

Seven is currently being sued over an interview on its breakfast show Sunrise with Meghan Markle’s Dad, Thomas Markle.

In September last year, Samantha Armytage and David ‘Kochie’ Koch were interviewing Markle Senior about those infamous staged photos of him.

If you can cast your mind back to 2018, Markle participated in a staged photoshoot that was sold to papers for over $100,000. He was photographed by Jeff Rayner.

The photoshoot took place in the lead-up to Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, and the revelation that the photos were staged was rumoured to be one of the key reasons he didn’t end up attending her wedding.

Markle then appeared on Sunrise in September and tried to share his side of the story, claiming he took the shots to paint a more positive image of himself. During the interview, he also made several allegations against Rayner.

Rayner has denied all these allegations and is now suing Seven for defamation over the segment in the Federal Court.

News.com.au has reported that Rayner, in a statement of claim, has said the Sunrise interview falsely portrayed him as “dishonest” and having, “conned Mr Markle”.

B&T has reached out to Seven for comment.