Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R

VMLY&R and Monolith Studios have created the world’s first-ever death metal Public Service Announcement for Skin Cancer – ‘Sunny Death Metal.’

Hellios, the band formed by Chris Themelco from Monolith Studios, has created “the first brutally honest song about the sun”. Sunny Death Metal is two minutes of heavy music that connects Australians with a heavy, hard-to-swallow message about the sun.

The track – released earlier this year – already received national airplay on Triple J and is available to stream on most streaming services – including Apple Music and Spotify.

Following the initial release, “Sunny Death Metal” is now introducing a digital experience in partnership with sun and skincare company Standard Procedure. The bespoke multi-purpose web experience hosts the music, facts about melanoma and a shop selling merch and Standard Procedure sunscreen – where one hundred per cent of sales generated are donated to Melanoma Patients Australia to help fund skin cancer research.

Zepha Jackson, Standard Procedure Sun and Skincare, co-founder, said: “Standard procedure sun block was born under the harsh Australian summer sun – created to offset the devastating effects of melanoma; the most common cancer diagnosis in young Australians, with more than 16,000 diagnoses last year.

“So often PSAs are too easy to ignore – but Sunny Death Metal punches above its weight – connecting people to the heart of a prevention-driven message in a completely new way.

“We’re happy to donate 100% of our sunscreen sales on sunnydeathmetal.com to Melanoma Patients Australia – to continue fighting the good fight and keeping Australians protected.”

Ben Davis, VMLY&R, executive creative director, added: “The effects of skin cancer are devastating. So, we hope to get heads banging, people checking their skin, and SPF applied to prevent future skin cancer diagnoses. We believe death metal can save lives.”

Credits:

Band: Hellios

Donation Partner: Standard Procedure Sun & Skincare

Zepha Jackson, Founder

Creative Agency: VMLY&R

Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer AUNZ

Benjamin Davis, Executive Creative Director

Guido Pacego, Head of Art

Cameron McDonald, Senior Art Director

Shaun McMahon, Senior Copywriter

Phil Vale, Senior Art Director

Griffin Englander, Post Specialist

Wiremu Smith, Senior Designer

Production Agency: Monolith Studios Melbourne

Music: Chris Themelco

Lyrics: Chris Themelco and Shaun McMahon

Feature image source: YouTube/@SUNNY DEATH METAL