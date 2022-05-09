Sunday TV Wrap: ScoMo & Albo Duking It Out Brings In 641,000 Eyeballs & Hands Nine The Night

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Nine’s Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese’s great debate brought in 641,000 – which suggests people are still trying to work out who to vote for.

I personally think a debate/Masterchef mashup could also be a great way to work out which politician to trust.

Seven News peaked at 879,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 862,000 viewers. 

Nine’s NRL pulled in 244,00 viewers – I won’t pretend I know who won or lost but go, team! Lego Masters meanwhile pulled in 664,000 viewers. Honestly, I want Andy to guest star! 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Voice brings in 766,000 viewers – Keith Urban needs his own spinoff show. 

10’s MasterChef Australia grabbed 452,000 viewers and pulled at the heartstring. The Sunday Project grabbed 307,000 viewers and Lisa is an Aussie Icon! 10 News First earnt 198,000 viewers and FBI grabbed 208,000 viewers.

ABC had a strong night with ABC Newsnetting 581,000 viewers and Grand Designs NZ earning 415,000 viewers, doesn’t that show make you want to renovate, but not like a house, I want to renovate a dollhouse that seems like enough work. 
Meanwhile, Insiders earned 256,000 viewers and Landline grabbed 181,000 viewers. 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 33.4 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 30.4 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 15.8 per cent of the share, Followed by the 10 Network with 12.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 7.9 per cent.

