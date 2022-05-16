Sunday TV Wrap: Eurovision Propels SBS Into Rare Double Figures

He didn’t win, but Sheldon Riley’s (main photo) performance for Australia at this year’s Eurovision has given broadcaster SBS some of its best numbers for 2022.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine was crowned 2022 Eurovision winner with their song Stefania being awarded the highest number of points. The United Kingdom took out second place, and Spain in third place.

Watch the Ukrainian performance below:

Watch Sheldon Riley’s performance below:

According to overnight OzTAM metro numbers, SBS’ broadcast of the annual camp songfest peaked at 204,000 viewers, making it the 19th most watched show of Sunday evening.

Seven won the night thanks mostly to its 6pm news bulletin that was the most watched show of the night with 1.024 million viewers.

The broadcaster nabbed 30.4 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). That pushed Nine to second spot and 28.1 per cent. 10 did 17.3 per cent, the ABC had 13.5 per cent and SBS roared home with 10.7 per cent.

In the battle of the entertainment shows, Lego Masters (630,000) beat out MasterChef (477,000).

Nine did well with its 6pm news (902,000), 60 Minutes (425,000) and the Eels-Roosters NRL game (269,000).

Other standouts for Seven were its AFL coverage (321,000) and 7News Spotlight (295,000).

MasterChef aside, 10’s best was The Sunday Project (345,000), FBI (242,000) and 10 News First (239,000).

The ABC’s Sunday ran thus: 7pm news (597,000), Grand Designs (435,000) and Insiders (257,000).