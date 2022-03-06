Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Cha Chas To 596,000 Eyeballs

Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 968,000 viewers! We just can’t look away! What will we do when it’s over?

Seven News hit 981,000 viewers while Nine News earned 930,000 viewers.

Nine’s 60 Minutes scored 556,000 viewers.,

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Dancing With The Stars grabbed 596,000 – and I am ready for a Ricki-Lee single! Meanwhile, Crime Investigations pulled in 297,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project hit 348,000 viewers! Meanwhile, Survivor grabbed 480,000 viewers and honestly the contestants are actually looking quite attractive considering the hell they’ve been through! 10 News First earned 304,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 634,000 viewers and Insiders earning 294,000 viewers and Troppo earning 263,000 viewers, Offsiders grabbed 238,000, and Landline grabbed 218,000, The World 217,000 pulled in – what a solid lineup! Out on top was the Nine Network with 32.5 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 27.4 per cent of the daily share. Followed by 10 Network with 18.2 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 14.3 per cent. While the SBS had 7.7 per cent.