Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Cha Chas To 596,000 Eyeballs

Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Cha Chas To 596,000 Eyeballs
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 968,000 viewers! We just can’t look away! What will we do when it’s over?

Seven News hit 981,000 viewers while Nine News earned 930,000 viewers.

Nine’s 60 Minutes scored 556,000 viewers.,  

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Dancing With The Stars grabbed 596,000 – and I am ready for a Ricki-Lee single! Meanwhile, Crime Investigations pulled in 297,000 viewers. 

For 10, The Project hit 348,000 viewers! Meanwhile, Survivor grabbed 480,000 viewers and honestly the contestants are actually looking quite attractive considering the hell they’ve been through!  10 News First earned 304,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC Newsnetting 634,000 viewers and Insiders earning 294,000 viewers and Troppo earning 263,000 viewers, Offsiders grabbed 238,000, and Landline grabbed 218,000, The World 217,000 pulled in – what a solid lineup! 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 32.5 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 27.4 per cent of the daily share.  Followed by 10 Network with 18.2 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 14.3 per cent. While the SBS had 7.7 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
  • Media

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
  • Media

Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months

Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
  • Media

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
  • Media

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia

WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine