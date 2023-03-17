“Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” Outdoor Campaign Reportedly Banned

Ad agency King Kong has had the outdoor ads as part of its “Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” campaign banned.

Designed to promote agency founder Sabri Suby’s Sell Like Crazy book, the ad features ‘Lord Zucks’ (Mark Zuckerberg), ‘Saint Elon’ (Elon Musk) and a baby unicorn being ‘shot’ behind a barn.

While some outdoor media advertisers have banned Suby’s Melbourne and Sydney billboard promotions, a four-minute long digital ad is still up and has reportedly garnered more than two million views across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in around two weeks

“If everyone liked my stuff I’d be p*issed off. You have to break some eggs to make an omelette,” said Suby.