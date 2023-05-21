Stephen Sanchez To Perform Live In Nova’s Red Room

Stephen Sanchez, one of the world’s most exciting new artists, will be the latest singer-songwriter to perform in Nova’s Red Room on Wednesday 7 June in Sydney.

Hosted by Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, this exclusive performance will take place at The Everleigh, with Sanchez performing some of his latest tracks including one of the biggest hits of the year ‘Until I Found You’. Sanchez fell in love with music in his grandparents’ house, spending hours rifling through original vinyl including Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

In June 2020 he posted a TikTok cover of Cage The Elephant’s ‘Cigarette Daydreams’ which attracted over 161K views and he continued to build a huge audience through a steady stream of TikTok content. After sharing a snippet of ‘Lady By The Sea’, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker offered to produce an official version which having initially secured 4.5 million Spotify streams, landed Sanchez a deal with Republic Records.

Sanchez released the EP ‘What Was, Not Now’ in October 2021 and in August 2022 ‘Easy On My Eyes’, which featured the multi-platinum single ‘Until I Found You’. The single flew into the Top 5 on the Spotify Daily Viral Songs USA Chart and Top 10 on the Spotify Daily Viral Songs Global Chart on release, climbed to #8 on the Apple Music Singer-Songwriter Chart and eclipsed 7 million global streams in just a few months.

In January 2023 he released the single ‘Evangeline’ and in April 2023 ‘Only Girl, with his headline tour kicking off in mid-May. Sanchez continues to appeal to both listeners and his peers, amassing over 10 million streams independently and has earned the support of mega-creators including Spencer X, Abigail Barlow and Jenna Raine.

Brendan Taylor, NOVA Entertainment’s group program operations director said, “Stephen Sanchez is one of the most talented new singer-songwriters and the ideal artist for Nova’s Red Room. Sanchez has an undeniable charisma, charm and sound with his hit ‘Until I Found You’ transcending all formats and genres. Known not only for the high quality of his songs, he’s an incredible live performer so Nova’s Red Room guests are in for an amazing night.”

Listeners can win their way to attend this exclusive Nova’s Red Room by listening to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie entering via the Nova Player and nationally in The Chrissie Swan Show, Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel drive show and with Smallzy’s Surgery in nights

Australia’s premier intimate live music brand Nova’s Red Room has seen over 300 international and local artists perform live for fans, including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tones and I and Billie Eilish. Check out previous performances and content from Nova’s Red Room events, as well as this latest Nova’s Red Room performance, via The Nova Player or on Nova’s socials.