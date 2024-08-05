Steggles Brings New Dimension To Its Enduring “Stegglers” Brand Platform Via M&C Saatchi

Steggles has brought a new dimension to its “Stegglers” brand platform with the launch of its latest campaign via M&C Saatchi Group.

Defying the current trends of short-termism, Steggles continues to invest in long-term brand-building via heartfelt storytelling that connects emotively with its audience.

The brand campaign highlights the importance of traditions, mate-ship, and family through “Stegglers” – people who care just a little bit more about things that matter to them.

“This initiative not only strengthens our brand’s core values but also fosters an emotional connection with our consumers. It’s more than just a marketing effort; it’s a strategic evolution of our brand that embodies the essence of what has made Steggles a beloved staple in Aussie homes for decades,” said Yash Gandhi, head of marketing at Baiada.

At the heart of the “Stegglers” campaign is the brand film set to the memorable Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” track and features a touching narrative of a Steggler recreating a much-loved recipe to keep his family traditions alive, culminating in the line “We’re Stegglers for Family”.

In addition to the film, channels like radio and social celebrate the idea that every Aussie is a Steggler for something and create entertaining examples of what it takes to be a “Steggler”.

“In some way or another, we’re all ‘Stegglers’ for something and this proposition not only reinforces the brand’s values but also evokes strong emotional connections. The effectiveness of an emotive approach is something being increasingly realised and a natural way for the Steggles brand to be part of consumers’ hearts and minds,” said M&C Saatchi CCO, Steve Coll.

The integrated campaign includes TV, large format out-of-home and retail digital out-of-home, online video, digital, social, radio, and press.

Campaign Credits:

Steggles:

Head of Marketing – Yash Gandhi

Marketing Manager – Shawn Stevens

Senior Brand Manager – Megan Rohrs

Brand Manager – Katie Tran

Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi Sydney

Chief Creative Officer – Steve Coll

Executive Creative Director – Scott Dettrick

Group Creative Director – Sharon Edmondston

Senior Writer – Georgie Waters

Art Director – Billie Gurr

Art Director – Simon Dall

Group Head – Ben Greenslade

Senior Account Director – Jo Movizio

Account Executive – Ronan Horgan

Chief Strategy Officer – Nick Jacobs

Head of Content – Emma Parsons

Social Media Manager – Luca Franich

Senior Broadcast Producer – Lill Schroeder

Integrated Producer – Sam Blazevic

Director: Lucy Knox

Production Company: Scoundrel

Music: Stare Crazy

Music Supervision: Level Two

Sound Design: Massive Music

Post Production:

Offline edit: ARC EDIT

Online: Resolution Design

Photography: Cory White, Hart & Co

Media: Havas Media