St John WA Urges Aussies To Swap Screen Time For Real Time Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub

The contrast between social media doom scrolling and the excitement and human connection of being a first aid volunteer at events is highlighted in a new St John WA recruitment campaign, developed by 303 MullenLowe and Mediahub.

The ‘Swap your screen time for real time’ campaign aims to increase the number of people volunteering to be St John first aiders at events across Perth, specifically targeting people looking for more fulfilment and excitement in their lives. The campaign is now in market.

303 MullenLowe Perth ECD Sara Oteri said: “An increasing number of people recognise that social media can be a space of temporary happiness and fleeting bursts of excitement. But when that dopamine hit runs out, you’re left feeling worse than when you started. By contrast, St John’s volunteer first aiders experience real excitement, reward and lasting human connection.

“We’ve tapped into that insight by targeting people in their moments of doom scrolling, by asking them to swap their screen time for real time. And why wouldn’t you when the average Australian spends almost two hours per day on social platforms, and becoming a St John volunteer only requires five hours of your time a month?”

Mediahub Perth media manager, Meg Handley added: “Understanding the heavy digital usage of our target audience was the first step in designing a media campaign that worked hand-in-hand with the creative concept. To tackle an online habit, we needed to reach the audience in a contextually relevant online environment.”

With volunteer numbers on the decline, 303 MullenLowe used a strategy to reach people who may not ordinarily think of volunteering, or assume they have a lack of time or skillset to be involved. It’s hoped to appeal to a much broader audience as a result, and particularly those who are looking for more in their lives – whether that’s more excitement, more connection, or the promise of more fulfillment.

St John’s event health service support services manager Emma Kake said: “While first aiders were an important strand of the organisation’s volunteer base, many people mistakenly believed they needed medical training to be an Event Health Service Officer, as they are called. With a perceived lack of time and lack of confidence in skillset, we needed more people to consider themselves an Event Health Volunteer.

“St John Event Health Services Volunteers play an incredibly important role in keeping the community active, thriving and safe. And in turn, they are rewarded with a range of life experiences and the chance to be a vital part WA’s large-scale events. We’re excited to have more West Australians be part of our team and hope to see more volunteer applications as a result of this campaign.”

The ‘Swap your screen time for real time’ campaign is now live across BVOD, YouTube, Display, and Meta. 303 MullenLowe was responsible for strategy, creative, production and media, working closely with Mediahub Perth.

