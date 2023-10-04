Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks

Spotify is entering the audiobook market with the launch of Premium Audiobooks – a catalogue of 150,000 audiobooks now available for up to 15 hours of listening per month.

Launching first in Australia and the UK, the introduction of Premium Audiobooks shows Spotify‘s evolution as a platform. Last month it also launched an AI-powered DJ feature to Premium users in Australia.

Currently, the two main options for Aussies wanting to listen to books are Audible and Audiobooks.com. Audible is owned by Amazon with the month-to-month membership costing $16.45 per month, whilst Audiobooks.com will cost you $14.95.

Spotify Premium Audiobooks will include 70 per cent recent bestselling titles from around the world from top publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Simon & Schuster, Macmillan, and RB Media, as well as independent publishers like Dreamscape and Pushkin.

Access to 15 hours of audiobook listening each month as part of their existing premium subscription. Additional 10-hour allocations can be purchased as top-ups whenever needed.

Any audiobook marked as “Included in Premium” can be listened to with a Spotify Premium subscription and users will be able to track their monthly audiobook listening time and see how much they have left at any point in their in-app settings.

Premium subscribers (master account holders) can download audiobooks for offline listening, and Spotify’s automatic bookmarking feature saves their place so they can easily pick up where they left off.