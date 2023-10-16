Sportsbet Somehow Jag NBA Legend Scottie Pippen For Latest Dumb Fun

Thursday night in Parkville is a long way from the lofty heights of winning NBA championships, but that didn’t stop Scottie Pippen from putting his hand up when Sportsbet’s social basketball team were short a player last week.

More used to drawing up plays with Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan, six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen took time out of his whirlwind recent visit to Australia to jump back on court to feature in the latest online content for Sportsbet that it does in-house.

Pippen was a fan favourite at the launch of the NBL season, as well as the AFL and NRL Grand Finals, but still made time to be ‘mic’d up’ in a local game alongside a limelight-stealing teammate.

“Scottie was an absolute superstar on court and in front of the camera. Not only was he showing off his skills, he had a great laugh at the idea and really lent in with all the players on court,” said Sportsbet executive creative director, Rambo Goraya.

CREDITS

Client/Creative: Sportsbet

Director: Harley Hamer

DOP: Tom Linford

Executive Creative Director: Rambo Goraya

Creatives: Chris Chard, Jamie McGloin

Head of Production: Dan Atkins

Producer: Senie Priti

Head of Partnerships: Adam Pattison

Partnerships Manager: Tom Connolly

Editor: Emily Robb @ Manimal

Online: Manimal

Sound: Final Sound