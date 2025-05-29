CampaignsNewsletter

Sportsbet Launches State Of Origin Horror Film Starring Sam Thaiday & Cooper Johns

Sportsbet has launched its latest campaign, “The Spirit of Origin,” a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the passion and pride that surrounds the State of Origin series.

The new video captures the fierce interstate rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales, blending sharp satire with a heartfelt nod to one of Australia’s most iconic sporting traditions.

Starring Maroons great Sam Thaiday and emerging media personality Cooper Johns, the piece leans into the cultural quirks that set the two states apart, all with a horror-movie twist.

“Around Origin time every year we noticed that Rugby League fans can start acting, well, a little possessed. And what better way to shine a light on this phenomena than with a nod to some of our favourite horror films,” said Sportsbet senior content creative Chris Chard.

Credits

Client/Creative: Sportsbet

Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Migliorini

GM Brand, Advertising & Content: Kathy Schokman

Head of Brand, Advertising & PR: Yuta Kobayashi

Head of Production: Dan Atkins

Executive Creative Director: Raman Goraya

Creative Director: Callan McKean

Senior Creatives: Chris Chard

Creative: Chris Chard

Director: Lachie Ross

Producers: Senie Priti, Will Storr

Director of Photography: Andy Burkitt

Production Designer: Tierney MacGregor

Costume Designer: Kristina Knab

Hair & Make Up Designer: Eve Flight

Offline/Online Editor: Andy Burkitt

Colourist: Daniel Witt, Moodlab

Sound Design: Andy Burkitt

