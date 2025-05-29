Sportsbet Launches State Of Origin Horror Film Starring Sam Thaiday & Cooper Johns

Sportsbet has launched its latest campaign, “The Spirit of Origin,” a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the passion and pride that surrounds the State of Origin series.

The new video captures the fierce interstate rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales, blending sharp satire with a heartfelt nod to one of Australia’s most iconic sporting traditions.

Starring Maroons great Sam Thaiday and emerging media personality Cooper Johns, the piece leans into the cultural quirks that set the two states apart, all with a horror-movie twist.

“Around Origin time every year we noticed that Rugby League fans can start acting, well, a little possessed. And what better way to shine a light on this phenomena than with a nod to some of our favourite horror films,” said Sportsbet senior content creative Chris Chard.

