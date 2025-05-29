Sportsbet Launches State Of Origin Horror Film Starring Sam Thaiday & Cooper Johns

Sportsbet has launched its latest campaign, “The Spirit of Origin,” a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the passion and pride that surrounds the State of Origin series.
The new video captures the fierce interstate rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales, blending sharp satire with a heartfelt nod to one of Australia’s most iconic sporting traditions.
Starring Maroons great Sam Thaiday and emerging media personality Cooper Johns, the piece leans into the cultural quirks that set the two states apart, all with a horror-movie twist.
“Around Origin time every year we noticed that Rugby League fans can start acting, well, a little possessed. And what better way to shine a light on this phenomena than with a nod to some of our favourite horror films,” said Sportsbet senior content creative Chris Chard.
Credits
Client/Creative: Sportsbet
Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Migliorini
GM Brand, Advertising & Content: Kathy Schokman
Head of Brand, Advertising & PR: Yuta Kobayashi
Head of Production: Dan Atkins
Executive Creative Director: Raman Goraya
Creative Director: Callan McKean
Senior Creatives: Chris Chard
Creative: Chris Chard
Director: Lachie Ross
Producers: Senie Priti, Will Storr
Director of Photography: Andy Burkitt
Production Designer: Tierney MacGregor
Costume Designer: Kristina Knab
Hair & Make Up Designer: Eve Flight
Offline/Online Editor: Andy Burkitt
Colourist: Daniel Witt, Moodlab
Sound Design: Andy Burkitt