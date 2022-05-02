Sports Presenter Scott Van Pelt Goes Viral For Sharing A Touching Tribute To His Late Dog

US sports commentator Scott Van Pelt has pulled at everyone’s heartstrings after sharing a beautiful and tearful six-minute tribute to his late dog, Otis.

In a heartfelt monologue, the sports commenter shared how much he loved his dog.

Van Pelt said: “When I get home from the show late at night and I’d sit in a chair in a room off of our kitchen in the dark, I’d wait to hear the click of his nails on the floor.

“And then he’d barrel down the stairs, tail going like a helicopter and he’d headbutt my knee again and again like he was saying ‘give me some love papa.

“Just like sitting behind me in my office, it was the last part of our daily routine to be wherever I was and now he’s not.”

Scott Van Pelt eulogized his dog Otis on Sportscenter and it’s hard to keep dry eyes watching this video. 🥺 Thanks for being a good boy Otis. ❤️ (🎥: @StanfordSteve82) pic.twitter.com/JFk2y69YJD — theScore (@theScore) April 30, 2022

Van Pelt spoke at length about his love for Otis and how much his existence had enriched his family life. Van Pelt was in tears as he talked about how much he loved Otis – it was utterly moving television.

Van Pelt also took to Twitter to share the loss. The tweet went viral and has prompted people to share their own pain at losing their pets.

Crushed to share that we had to say goodbye to Otis The Dog. Truly the most special friendship and bond of my entire lifetime. He was an absolute King. Love on your good boys and good girls with all your might – every day that you can. There aren’t ever enough of them. pic.twitter.com/uzSPjnLEtV — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 27, 2022

There are some moments on television that really did cut through and this was one of them.