Spikes Asia Grand Prix & Special Awards Winners Announced

Spikes Asia Grand Prix & Special Awards Winners Announced
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The coveted Spikes Asia Grands Prix and Special Awards have just been announced, recognising the best branded creative communications and marketing effectiveness work from across Asia-Pacific.

You can review all the winners HERE.

In 2022,  Spikes Asia will also be producing an in-depth report of the award winning work with commentary by the jury.

The creativity report by LIONS Intelligence will detail why the work made it to the top of the benchmark for creativity in Asia-Pacific. Register your interest now to receive a copy on 24th March 2022.

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

spikes asia

Latest News

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
  • Media

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
  • Media

Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months

Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
  • Media

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
  • Media

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia

WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine