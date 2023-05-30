Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max

PepsiCo, in partnership with Special Australia, literally took their message “(food) tastes better with Pepsi Max” to every major burger mecca on International Burger Day (28 May), to challenge Australia’s ‘default cola’ order with food. Because burgers deserve better.

The campaign launch, leaning into Pepsi’s challenger mentality, kicked off with ‘tastes better with Pepsi Max’ signage that was delivered direct to their competitor’s heartland, capturing attention at the point of purchase and consideration.

A series of stunts unfolded as part of the campaign, including a truck equipped with full-sized road sign to match restaurant road signage, projected messages around Sydney’s CBD restaurants, films, an influencer program and out of home incorporating a mosaic to spell out the campaign’s message.

The objective was to inform all Australians that their regular ordering habits were preventing their meals from reaching their full flavour potential.

The concept was born from the fact that Pepsi Max’s unique flavour profile, characterised by citrus and caramel notes and sharper carbonation, is perfectly designed to bring out the flavour in everyone’s favourite foods.

Supporting the claim, Pepsi Max is giving away half a million Pepsi Max cans nationwide through a partnership with Uber Eats. Customers will be surprised with a free side of Pepsi Max delivered with their order, allowing them to personally experience the Pepsi Max food pairing for themselves.

In Melbourne, burger bar Burgertory has embraced the campaign by serving complimentary Pepsi Max with every online and in-store order. Furthermore, they introduced exclusive Pepsi Max-inspired menu items, further highlighting the synergy between Pepsi Max and burgers.

The campaign was supported by key influencers in Australia’s burger scene, including Chebbo’s Burgers, Burgerhead and Fatties Burger Appreciation Society Association who reimagined the Pepsi vs Coke debate with burgers, via a blind taste test.



Vandita Pandey, PepsiCo’s chief marketing officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages said: “We have long known that Pepsi Max tastes better than our main competitor. However, the flavour benefits that our taste profile brings to everyone’s favourite meals, and the fact that without a Pepsi Max, you are not doing your favourite meal justice, was something we wanted all of Australia to realise. We have always been a challenger brand and we’re excited to have partnered with Special Group to create a bold and disruptive campaign that will drive attention and hijack a very habitual occasion.”

Harry Neville-Towle, creative director at Special Group, added: “We’re fighting years, even decades, of habitual ordering. To wake Australia up to a better alternative, we took our International Burger Day message to the heartland of great burgers, and our competitor’s domain, to deliver our message where it would have the most impact.”

The campaign launched on International Burger Day, Sunday, 28 May and continues this month.