Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max
PepsiCo, in partnership with Special Australia, literally took their message “(food) tastes better with Pepsi Max” to every major burger mecca on International Burger Day (28 May), to challenge Australia’s ‘default cola’ order with food. Because burgers deserve better.
The campaign launch, leaning into Pepsi’s challenger mentality, kicked off with ‘tastes better with Pepsi Max’ signage that was delivered direct to their competitor’s heartland, capturing attention at the point of purchase and consideration.
A series of stunts unfolded as part of the campaign, including a truck equipped with full-sized road sign to match restaurant road signage, projected messages around Sydney’s CBD restaurants, films, an influencer program and out of home incorporating a mosaic to spell out the campaign’s message.
The objective was to inform all Australians that their regular ordering habits were preventing their meals from reaching their full flavour potential.
The concept was born from the fact that Pepsi Max’s unique flavour profile, characterised by citrus and caramel notes and sharper carbonation, is perfectly designed to bring out the flavour in everyone’s favourite foods.
Supporting the claim, Pepsi Max is giving away half a million Pepsi Max cans nationwide through a partnership with Uber Eats. Customers will be surprised with a free side of Pepsi Max delivered with their order, allowing them to personally experience the Pepsi Max food pairing for themselves.
In Melbourne, burger bar Burgertory has embraced the campaign by serving complimentary Pepsi Max with every online and in-store order. Furthermore, they introduced exclusive Pepsi Max-inspired menu items, further highlighting the synergy between Pepsi Max and burgers.
The campaign was supported by key influencers in Australia’s burger scene, including Chebbo’s Burgers, Burgerhead and Fatties Burger Appreciation Society Association who reimagined the Pepsi vs Coke debate with burgers, via a blind taste test.
Vandita Pandey, PepsiCo’s chief marketing officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages said: “We have long known that Pepsi Max tastes better than our main competitor. However, the flavour benefits that our taste profile brings to everyone’s favourite meals, and the fact that without a Pepsi Max, you are not doing your favourite meal justice, was something we wanted all of Australia to realise. We have always been a challenger brand and we’re excited to have partnered with Special Group to create a bold and disruptive campaign that will drive attention and hijack a very habitual occasion.”
Harry Neville-Towle, creative director at Special Group, added: “We’re fighting years, even decades, of habitual ordering. To wake Australia up to a better alternative, we took our International Burger Day message to the heartland of great burgers, and our competitor’s domain, to deliver our message where it would have the most impact.”
The campaign launched on International Burger Day, Sunday, 28 May and continues this month.
Please login with linkedin to commentPepsi MAX Special Australia
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Wednesday Edition
A ripper o f a day! Inspiration, Innovation, and Entertainment. Captivating talks and star-studded encounters at Cannes in Cairns.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Stan Grant spoke to the delegates at Cannes in Cairns in his first public appearance since stepping down from the ABC. Grant’s speech ended with a standing ovation from the crowd. Delegates flooded into the Cairns Convention Centre’s largest room, to hear Grant’s keynote. However, following serious and credible threats on his life, Grant was […]
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources: Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Indie agencies are causing a big stir in the Australian media landscape at the moment, winning big clients and pinching equally big names from the large holding companies. A root cause of this success, according to Jacquie Alley, COO and director of The Media Store and chairperson of the IMAA, is that indie shops treat […]
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]
Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates have been subjected to the word "flaccid". More disappointingly, not a single giggle either.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
Such is B&T's love of Schwarzenegger flicks we can even quote lines from 'Terminator 17: Milking It For All It's Worth'.
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
Climate Council unveils plans to end fossil fuel sports sponsorship. As Gina declares: "Not so fast, my pretties!"
GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
Aussie John Halpin takes up GroupM NZ CEO role. And that's despite it being a Rugby World Cup year.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
There's one thing to be said about an actual Sirens statuette, they'd make a terrific hood ornament for the car.
Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
It was standing room only for Stan Grant's Cannes In Cairns presentation. However, you can recline in comfort with this.
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
It's yet more exclusive news breaking out of Cannes In Cairns. Not to mention B&T losing our trunks in hotel pool.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Sparrow, Jen Davidson & Graham Webster Weigh-In At Cannes In Cairns
During your last pitches did you come 7th, 9th, 15th and 33rd? Slide your way up the winner's pole with these pro tips.
Do Most Agencies Hate Their Clients? Industry Bigwigs Spill The Dirt At Cannes In Cairns
'You can't ask that panel' is the highlight of Cannes In Cairns. Pool limbo & mojito chug competitions aside, that is.
Wunderman Thompson Goes On Hiring Spree
Once again the advertising industry, organic bakeries & independent cinemas doing their bit in soaking up hipster staff.
SEEK Unveils New Brand Campaign “The SEEKRET” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Want to really test your employer's commitment? Why not constantly peruse the SEEK site during work hours.
Bud Attempts To Butch Up Its Image With Harley-Davidson Collab, Succeeds In Infuriating Harley Riders
Surely the only way Bud can restore its image is via a 'chug until you spew' competition to win a key ring or sun visor?
Australia’s Most Mentioned Brands On Instagram Revealed
What is it with Bunnings? Is it the sausages? The slightly irritating ads? But it's ALWAYS on these sorts of lists.
Monday TV Ratings: The Chase Hands Seven The Win By A Veritable Whisker
Seven & Nine were at each other like a cobra & mongoose last night, despite all networks going David Attenborough-free.
Indie Media Agency Alchemy One Appoints John Phung As Data & Analytics Director
Alchemy One names John Phung as data and analytics director. Brings a strong reputation in the pub trivia sphere, too.
Indie Creative Agency Emotive Announces Four New Client Wins
It's celebratory new Y-fronts all-round in the Emotive office today after Jockey named one of four new business wins.
MOVE Data Shows QMS Network Now Reaches 67% Of Queenslanders
QMS network now reaching 67% of Queenslanders. Presumably the other 33% refusing to budge on the WFH thing.
WPP Partners With NVIDIA To Build Generative AI-Enabled Content Engine For Digital Advertising
This news surely marks adland's offical shift to AI. Now to get the 99% of staff and clients to actually understand it.
Social Change Agency Think HQ Named Agency Of Record For Hybrid/EV Battery Firm Infinitev
Think HQ forced to hide boss' V8 during pitch process after being named EV battery firm Infinitev's agency of record.
Bastion Reputation Unveils Trio Of Appointments
Much like canned tennis balls and raunchy sex acts, Bastion Reputation's new hiring also comes in threes.
Simplifying The Martech Landscape With Customer Data Platforms
Do you long for a simplified martech landscape? Realise your martech landscape dreams here with these insider tips.
Special Nabs Red Havas’ Alex Bryant To Head Up New PR Division
Industry shock as Special recruits young, blonde female to head-up new public relations operation.
The Hallway Wins Anytime Fitness’ Creative & Media
Hallway staff will be flaunting their taught buttocks & glutes at the next industry function following gymnasium win.
Australia & New Zealand Need To Look Outwards To Survive: Sir Martin Sorrell At Cannes In Cairns
Unfortunately Sir Martin had to be beamed into Cairns at the last minute. Not that the beaming impacted the message.
Updated: Not One But Two Favourites In The Running To Replace Kochie
As much as B&T'd like to see Darryl 'The Fatman' Brohman replace Kochie, there appears to be one standout candidate.