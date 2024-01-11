Sophie Nathan Joins 2024 CADA Line-Up

CADA has today announced its new line-up for 2024, which will see the youth-focused station continue as Australia’s Home of Hip Hop and R&B.

Every weekday morning, Sophie Nathan will be hosting CADA Breakfast, which will consist of the hottest music from around the world, the big interviews you need to hear with music artists and celebrities, hit on what is trending on socials and chat about the everyday things that you care about. All tied together with Soph’s bubbliness and fun (and horror dating stories)!

Sophie has always been passionate about radio, first starting her career giving away freebies out the back of a promo car with a big dream that maybe one day, she would be the one saying where you could catch the road crew. Originally hosting multiple shows across New Zealand’s The Edge, Sophie now calls Australia’s CADA home.

“CADA is so rich in culture, and we bring the hottest tracks and artists to the forefront in Australian music. I’m just so excited to be a part of growing that. I’m looking forward to being able to connect to the audience, bringing in all the latest as it happens, and getting them closer to their favourite artists. I’ll be there every weekday morning and I hope to grow the show into one you know will not only have the best music and biggest interviews but is also a loved source of connection. All in all, CADA breakfast is in for one hell of a 2024 and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of it,” said Nathan.

K-Sera will also return to CADA for the drive home and then will continue her long-standing Urban Music Awards-winning show K-Sera & The Dirty Dozen in the evenings, where she introduces listeners to upcoming artists from AU, NZ and around the globe and counts down the 12 latest tracks that demand attention. K-Sera has been a staple in the Australian radio community for over a decade and is a trusted source for the best new music coming from the streets, the clubs and the charts. She is one of the most trusted journalists in this space and has interviewed some of the biggest music superstars on the planet, including DJ Khaled, Post Malone, French Montana, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, 50 Cent and more. She prides herself on introducing her audience to their new favourite Australian and NZ R&B and Hip Hop artists and has a deep passion for breaking new talent.

“I’m super excited to be back on CADA in 2024 to showcase all the incredible emerging talent from all corners of this incredible country we call home! You will hear me from 3pm and then alongside all the best DJs in Australia to kickstart the Dirty Dozen from 5pm, where we will sound off the 12 hottest tracks in Hip Hop and R&B. I promise to get you up close and personal with the biggest artists from around the globe and help find your new favourite jam and Australian artist. I can’t wait!” said K-Sera.

On top of the new line up and to further kick off the year in the right way, from Monday 15 January CADA is launching their $10k Bank Heist – an opportunity to steal some cash from CADA. Register at cada.com.au to play at 8am, 9am and 4pm where listeners will need to crack the 4-digit code to the vault. Get it right, and the cash is yours.

CADA was launched by ARN in 2022 and is available nationally on the free iHeartRadio app, DAB+ in every capital city, and in Western Sydney and Katoomba on 96.1FM.