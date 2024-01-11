Sophie Nathan Joins 2024 CADA Line-Up
CADA has today announced its new line-up for 2024, which will see the youth-focused station continue as Australia’s Home of Hip Hop and R&B.
Every weekday morning, Sophie Nathan will be hosting CADA Breakfast, which will consist of the hottest music from around the world, the big interviews you need to hear with music artists and celebrities, hit on what is trending on socials and chat about the everyday things that you care about. All tied together with Soph’s bubbliness and fun (and horror dating stories)!
Sophie has always been passionate about radio, first starting her career giving away freebies out the back of a promo car with a big dream that maybe one day, she would be the one saying where you could catch the road crew. Originally hosting multiple shows across New Zealand’s The Edge, Sophie now calls Australia’s CADA home.
“CADA is so rich in culture, and we bring the hottest tracks and artists to the forefront in Australian music. I’m just so excited to be a part of growing that. I’m looking forward to being able to connect to the audience, bringing in all the latest as it happens, and getting them closer to their favourite artists. I’ll be there every weekday morning and I hope to grow the show into one you know will not only have the best music and biggest interviews but is also a loved source of connection. All in all, CADA breakfast is in for one hell of a 2024 and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of it,” said Nathan.
K-Sera will also return to CADA for the drive home and then will continue her long-standing Urban Music Awards-winning show K-Sera & The Dirty Dozen in the evenings, where she introduces listeners to upcoming artists from AU, NZ and around the globe and counts down the 12 latest tracks that demand attention. K-Sera has been a staple in the Australian radio community for over a decade and is a trusted source for the best new music coming from the streets, the clubs and the charts. She is one of the most trusted journalists in this space and has interviewed some of the biggest music superstars on the planet, including DJ Khaled, Post Malone, French Montana, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, 50 Cent and more. She prides herself on introducing her audience to their new favourite Australian and NZ R&B and Hip Hop artists and has a deep passion for breaking new talent.
“I’m super excited to be back on CADA in 2024 to showcase all the incredible emerging talent from all corners of this incredible country we call home! You will hear me from 3pm and then alongside all the best DJs in Australia to kickstart the Dirty Dozen from 5pm, where we will sound off the 12 hottest tracks in Hip Hop and R&B. I promise to get you up close and personal with the biggest artists from around the globe and help find your new favourite jam and Australian artist. I can’t wait!” said K-Sera.
On top of the new line up and to further kick off the year in the right way, from Monday 15 January CADA is launching their $10k Bank Heist – an opportunity to steal some cash from CADA. Register at cada.com.au to play at 8am, 9am and 4pm where listeners will need to crack the 4-digit code to the vault. Get it right, and the cash is yours.
CADA was launched by ARN in 2022 and is available nationally on the free iHeartRadio app, DAB+ in every capital city, and in Western Sydney and Katoomba on 96.1FM.
Please login with linkedin to commentCADA k-sera sophie nathan
Latest News
Backlash As Aldi Joins Boycott On Australia Day Merchandise
Aldi the latest grocer to jump on 26 Jan powder keg. Makes that price-gouging review almost disappear, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation
Ambitious Northern Beaches reno hooks viewers last night. Less impressive Western Syd extension fails to draw crowd.
Court Documents Reveal Brittany Higgins’ Partner David Sharaz’s Secret Warning To Lisa Wilkinson Ahead Of The Project Interview
Sharaz warned Wilkinson about Instagram stalking, court docs reveal. Now that's a crime we're all guilty of.
Singapore Tourism Taps Jimmy Rees To Front Aussie-Focused Campaign, Via Leo Burnett
Singapore Tourism's bid to lure Aussies seems might expensive. A slab of VB & a pack darts would have sufficed.
Before Adland: Half Dome Profits From Renee Murray’s Career Switch
Remember what you did before adland? We barely remember what we had for breakfast.
“They Should B*gger Off And Let Us Get On With Australia Day” – Steve Price Lays Into Woolworths On The Project
If we can't buy Chinese-made thongs in South African-owned Woolies to celebrate the Poms landing, then what can we do?
FKA Twigs Fires Back Over Banned Ad Claiming “Double Standards”
After being asked to leave the pub last night for taking our shirt off, B&T sympathises over double standards.
The Monkeys Aotearoa & ASB Win Gold At Clio Awards
The Monkeys pick up tasty gong for its tasty bagel-focused work. We're still waiting on those press samples, FYI.
EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces
Sadly for EMG & Gravity staffers, the Christmas party budgets won't be merging.
The Challenge For Sustainability Communicators: It’s Time For Some Good News
Environment a comms issue says this piece. B&T's manager vindicated for "your mother doesn't work here" sign above bins.
Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
No word on whether you'll be able to see ads for Australia Day thongs via this retail media network.
Greenpeace France Releases Terrifying Trio Of Movie-Inspired Adverts, Via La Chose
These clever spots will have you shout "Sacre bleu!" and "Mon dieu!" in mere moments.
Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
B&T should really rebrand this "Are you smarter than a ten-year-old?" given our editorial team's mental age.
Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
The only thing less funny than this attempt at a joke would be a Jetstar plane crashing.
Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live
Sadly, location:rehearsed unavailable for comment on the acquisition.
Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
It's a sharp hire from Razorfish — though nowhere near as sharp as Tintner's beard line-up.
Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
Parent company Nine reckons you're just going to love this ace tennis mag.
Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
It's a fab day at Fabulate with Lewis and Ronald joining the ranks.
Tassie Premier Slammed For $22k Social Media Ad Spend
While his Labor opponents fume, we can't help but wonder where Rockcliff got that natty quarter-zip from.
Spikes Announces First Speakers For Its 38th Edition
Now's the time to check your passport hasn't expired if you're planning on heading to Spikes in Singapore this year.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Viewers Go Wild For Taronga Zoo
Our insatiable appetite for animals continued apace yesterday. Watching them, that is.
Coles Slashes Beef & Lamb Prices But Pressure Continues To Mount On Grocers
Work in marketing for Woolies or Coles? Now's the time to earn your dinner.
Netflix’s Ad Tier Now Boasts 23M Users Per Month
The last time we saw a growth this large, B&T had to visit the doctors.
‘SugarMamma’ Finfluencer Canna Campbell Infringed Trademark With ‘Financial Foreplay’ Podcast
Campbell's problems should remind us all to check before engaging in foreplay. Financial or otherwise.
Amazon Prime Launches Standalone Live Sports Channel In Partnership With beIN SPORTS
Amazon secures more sports, but we can't imagine it had much competition for the second tier of Scottish soccer.
Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”
Sir Martin's never one to mince his words, though we are questioning his mixology on this occasion.
2024 Is HERE! You Have Just TWO Weeks To Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards
Young, talented, cool? With the B&T team firmly out of the running, you might as well throw your hat in the ring!
UK’s Fleet-Footed Ad Watchdog Bans FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein Campaign Nearly A YEAR After Debuting
Next time your boss berates you about a missed deadline, direct them here. You're welcome.
Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI
Adland veteran Chris Jeffares has left travel specilaist production company Safari. We assume to go on Safari.
Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead
New Year new role for Katarina Matic. B&T wonders if supplying GIFs for appointment images is a trend for 2024 as well?
Nine Returns Its Tennis Magazine Ahead Of Australian Open
Will we run out of tennis puns before the Open is over or will we keeping acing them? Stay tuned to find out.
HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers
Among the videos of dancing cats, Subway Surfers & podcast clips, we're sure there are some customers on TikTok.
AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads
In fairness, Le Creuset sets are so expensive that we'd give our right hands AND our personal data for a Dutch oven.
eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
Musk catches the eSafety Commissioner's ire. Though he's probably more worried about his trucks always crashing.
Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
B&T's editorial team often gets by on three hours' kip - though we're normally coming straight from a night out.
Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
Not the colloquial name for a sexually transmitted disease, pickleball is apparently all the rage these days.