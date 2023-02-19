Comedy Troupe Sooshi Mango Roast VB Ads While Flogging Their Wine Range

Comedy Troupe Sooshi Mango Roast VB Ads While Flogging Their Wine Range
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
For those unfamiliar with the comic stylings of Sooshi Mango, basically it’s three blokes of Italian descent – brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri, and mate, Andrew Manfre – who’s schtick is skewering their ancestry and growing up in Australia.

Starting as humble YouTube skits, the group now boasts national and international tours, a soon-to-be opened Melbourne restaurant and even their own wine brand named after their chief characters, the “ethnic dads” Johnny, Vince and Sam.

To promote their Sangiovese and moscato range, the boys have launched an online ad campaign that parodies the classic old “the best cold beer is Vic” VB ads.

All set to the VB theme played on a chitarra, the ad declares, “You plant the zucchini, you eat too much fettucinee, you get it when you hide your cash, that’s because we don’t like to pay tax!”

Watch the fun unfold below, although B&T warns it is a little bit sweary for more conservative offices.

 

 

 

 

