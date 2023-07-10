Sonia Kruger And Chris Brown To Host Logies Red Carpet

The Seven Network today announced entertainer, presenter and Gold Logie nominee, Sonia Kruger, and presenter, author and veterinarian, Dr Chris Brown, will host this year’s TV WEEK Logie Award’s red carpet show live from The Star Sydney on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday 30 July from 7pm.

Sonia Kruger said: “I’d like to thank the Seven Network for this early Christmas present. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Chris Brown on the amuse-bouche to the main event, the main course if you will, with the very tasty Sam Pang.

“Chris has such great, natural charisma and a brilliant sense of humour. With my brains and Chris’ beauty, this red-carpet show is going to be fresh, fun, unpredictable and bigger than ever. It will be one of the best nights ever for both the television industry and the viewers at home. I can’t wait.”

Brown added: “As far as I’m concerned, Sonia Kruger is the Logies. Naturally funny, fearless, flawless and a party animal. So while it may be a duty of care situation that they’ve paired her with a vet, I genuinely can’t wait to work with her on the red carpet show.

“There’s a real excitement around the Logies being unpredictable this year. And nothing says unpredictable like putting a colour blind guy like me on the red carpet. However, luring Sam Pang off the green of the local golf course to host might be the wildest swing of all. I honestly can’t wait!”

The TV Week Logie Awards has also confirmed a star-studded line up of presenters for the evening including Abbie Chatfield, Alan Fletcher, Celeste Barber, Colin Fassnidge, Emma Hamilton, Grant Denyer, Joel Creasey, Kat Stewart, Kyle Sandilands, Kylie Gillies, Larry Emdur, Lincoln Younes, Lynne McGranger, Mark Coles Smith, Marta Dusseldorp, Matt Shirvington, Mick Molloy, Natalie Barr, Osher Günsberg, Poh Ling Yeow, Rodger Corser, Samantha Armytage, Sophie Monk, Stephen Peacocke and Tony Armstrong

The TV WEEK Logie Awards issupported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.