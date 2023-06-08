Snoop Dogg Amps Up The Dope Clichés As He Promotes His Own ‘Munchie Meal’ Deal

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg continues to prove endorsing products is far more lucrative than rapping or acting in a new collab with US fast food chain Jack In The Box.

And for a man best known for his love of the ganja, Jack In The Box’s marketing team has imaginatively come up with its latest greasy promotion – ‘Snoop’s Munchie Meal’.

To promote the new deal, the company has enlisted the Dogg himself and its strange-looking, oval-headed mascot, Jack Box.

The series of ads is from creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A and, as you’ll see below, all but stops short of actually rolling a blunt. Check it out…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

