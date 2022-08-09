Snapchat Targets Safety For Teen Users With New Family Center Tool

Snapchat Targets Safety For Teen Users With New Family Center Tool
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
SHARE
THIS



In a blog post that went live yesterday, Snapchat revealed their latest in-app innovation, a safety feature called Family Center that will help parents and carers support their teens while they connect with others online.

Family Center will allow parents to view their children’s Snapchat accounts on a surface level, letting them see their child’s friends list and who they have been in communication with, without showing any details of the conversations themselves.

Parents will also be able to report any accounts they feel are concerning in a discreet manner, and there are future plans to allow teens to notify their parents when they find distressing or inappropriate content.

Family Center is designed to mimic the relationship a parent has with their child in the real world, where they will usually be aware of who their teen is friends with and can supervise without eavesdropping on their private conversations. The tool was created in this was under the guidance of numerous experts in online safety, as well as a number of families containing both parents and teens.

Snapchat’s APAC head of policy, Henry Turnbull, said the goal of Snapchat’s was to provide parents with the tools they need to support their teens. “That core feature – of seeing friends lists but not detailed conversations – combined with a new set of educational resources, will go a long way toward enabling parents to better support their teens’ safety and wellbeing online, while still protecting teens’ needs for autonomy, trust and privacy. We hope Family Centre will empower parents, and prompt constructive conversations within families about online safety.”

The new safety feature comes after Snap organised a study earlier this year that looked into online wellbeing. The study concluded in April this year with 9,000 respondents from Australia, France, Germany, India, the UK and the US.

The study found that parents who had regular conversations with their teens about online activities were more in tune with the likelihood of risk faced. 68 per cent of teens surveyed admitted to having been exposed to one or more online risks, with parents who regularly checked in with their teams estimating the chances at 70 per cent.

Additionally, teens who were regularly talking to their parents about online activities were more likely to tell their parents if they encountered a risk online, with 62 per cent of these teens telling their parents after such an incident occured.

Prof. Amanda Third, professional research fellow at Western Sydney University and co-director, Young and Resilient Research Centre, said: “Tools that allow parents visibility of their teen’s online interactions, while still maintaining teen privacy, can be seen as a positive step forward in helping young people stay safe online.

“Talking to teens about cyber safety can be challenging for parents and carers, and features that can promote conversations within families on this important topic, are welcome. It’s encouraging to see platforms like Snapchat further prioritising teen safety and privacy.”

Turnbull added: “We first began working on Family Centre last winter, and given the importance of this product, wanted to take the time to consult parents, Snapchatters and safety experts to ensure that what we were building would address their needs. Their insights were critical to the development of these tools, and we will keep working with safety experts, parents and other stakeholders to keep making these tools more effective over time.”

In coming months, a number of updates are scheduled to be rolled out into the Family Centre tool, including content controls for parents and an option for teens to report content to their parents directly. As Family Centre evolves, Snapchat will continue to communicate with families to evaluate what is needed to maximise user safety.

Turnbull concluded: “We are planning to roll out these tools early this spring, along with the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or content to us. As we roll out these tools and continue to improve them, we will continue to seek feedback from our community, families, policymakers, safety and mental health advocates, academics and other experts and are grateful for their input.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Snapchat

Latest News

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer

It might be a little more than six months old but indie creative agency It’s Friday, headed by former Leos and Saatchi boss Pete Bosilkovski, is off to an impressive start judging by R3’s monthly review of new business wins. It’s Friday posted an impressive third spot on June’s new business wins after the agency […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June
  • Media

Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June

Indie agency Ryvalmedia continues its impressive run, topping R3’s June list for new business wins for the third consecutive month. It’s been an impressive 2022 for the (lead image) Simon Ryan-steered agency after it announced the opening of its Sydney office in mid-July.  Ryvalmedia was again R3’s pick of the media agencies with wins that […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company
  • Media

CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals (pictured) announced today a renewed strategic direction for the peak radio industry body, with a greater emphasis on the digital audio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue. “We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
  • Opinion

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
  • Marketing

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Ogilvy NZ has been appointed as the new creative and strategy agency for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the Ogilvy team presented a new direction for the foundation with a strong focus on reaching Maori and Pasifika women who were over-represented in breast cancer statistics. “Ogilvy’s approach acknowledged our current […]

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media
  • Marketing

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media

Australian new car website, CarExpert.com.au has appointed independent growth agency Claxon as its creative and media agency after pitches from a slew of other agencies that included HERO and DDB. Claxon will be handling the creation of a new national TVC campaign and the associated media account working closely with shareholder, Seven West Media to […]

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
  • Media

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]