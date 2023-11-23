Smoke-Emitting Domino’s Billboards Prompt 000 Calls In Queensland

Domino’s Pizza and goa billboards have created controversy with a billboard promoting the pizza chain’s new smokehouse meats range.

The billboard is using smoke machines to produce an attention-grabbing, smoky effect from the top of the billboard which has prompted several 000 calls.

A local letterbox drop, radio and social media coverage has been employed to inform local residents of the billboard campaign.

A statement from Domino’s said, “We’re using smoke machines to build hype and create an attention-grabbing effect, which seems to be working.

If you see the smoking billboard, please refrain from calling emergency services. Instead, reach out to your local Domino’s.”

Domino’s said that it is delivering MORE for Meatlovers with the launch of its brand-new Smokehouse Meats Range, featuring a selection of pizzas, pasta and fries loaded with succulent meats, slow-cooked over Australian wood chips.

goa Billboards and Alliance Outdoor Media Group’s, national sales director, Daniel McConochie said, “It’s great there’s interest in this campaign and it’s important that we get the message out to the local community that they are safe and all regulations and precautions have been adhered to with the construction of this billboard.”

goa Billboards has seen an increase in enquiries for custom builds and extensions in the growing outdoor media advertising market.

“Advertisers are looking for unique ways to capture the attention of their markets and special builds and live activations are becoming increasingly popular,” McConochie said.

The campaign is live on goa’s Newstead Supersite, Breakfast Creek Road, Newstead until 17 December.