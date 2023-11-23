Smoke-Emitting Domino’s Billboards Prompt 000 Calls In Queensland

Smoke-Emitting Domino’s Billboards Prompt 000 Calls In Queensland
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Domino’s Pizza and goa billboards have created controversy with a billboard promoting the pizza chain’s new smokehouse meats range.

The billboard is using smoke machines to produce an attention-grabbing, smoky effect from the top of the billboard which has prompted several 000 calls.

A local letterbox drop, radio and social media coverage has been employed to inform local residents of the billboard campaign.

A statement from Domino’s said, “We’re using smoke machines to build hype and create an attention-grabbing effect, which seems to be working.

If you see the smoking billboard, please refrain from calling emergency services. Instead, reach out to your local Domino’s.”

Domino’s said that it is delivering MORE for Meatlovers with the launch of its brand-new Smokehouse Meats Range, featuring a selection of pizzas, pasta and fries loaded with succulent meats, slow-cooked over Australian wood chips.

goa Billboards and Alliance Outdoor Media Group’s, national sales director, Daniel McConochie said, “It’s great there’s interest in this campaign and it’s important that we get the message out to the local community that they are safe and all regulations and precautions have been adhered to with the construction of this billboard.”

goa Billboards has seen an increase in enquiries for custom builds and extensions in the growing outdoor media advertising market.

“Advertisers are looking for unique ways to capture the attention of their markets and special builds and live activations are becoming increasingly popular,” McConochie said.

The campaign is live on goa’s Newstead Supersite, Breakfast Creek Road, Newstead until 17 December.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Domino's Pizza goa billboards

Latest News

Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney
  • Media

Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney

An array of upcoming talent has been recognised at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) 2023 in Sydney. The AWFF is supported by leading creative services group M&C Saatchi, Event Cinemas and Disney studios Australia. Now in its third year, the AWFF looks to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers by giving them a platform […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named Top Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named Top Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]