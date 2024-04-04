SMH & The Age Campaign Highlight Depth Of Masthead Offerings

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have unveiled a major new campaign that showcases the breadth and depth of journalism featured in Australia’s two most-read mastheads.

Launching across Sydney and Melbourne this past week, the campaign entitled “All Yours” features flagship content for the mastheads, including a focus on sport, puzzles, Good Food and Traveller, alongside some familiar faces in investigative reporters Kate McClymont and Nick McKenzie, as well as celebrity chef Adam Liaw.

The campaign is a response to research that showed audiences are looking for more than core news from their subscriptions and increasingly want to be engaged with content that reflects their passions or helps them learn and discover new things.

“While our mastheads continue to be the destination of choice for trusted, quality journalism and investigations, ‘All Yours’ celebrates the wider range of engaging content that readers are seeking out, and encourages them to discover more with us,” said Tory Maguire, managing director of publishing.

“Our journalists are driven to deliver the best, extending beyond traditional news — to the way we live-blog the Taylor Swift tour or provide access to the country’s best recipes and reviews with Good Food, we’re passionate about enriching the news experience”.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with Publicis Worldwide Australia and Taxi Film productions and creatively seeks to replicate the immersive and endless content experiences available to explore with the Herald and The Age through readers’ devices.

Brought to life through the work of director Tristan Houghton, a proud Yindjibarndi man from the Pilbara region of WA, the films reflect the respective markets as the protagonist, actor Joshua Sasse, dives from content to content within the Herald/Age app.

“We recognise that our readers want to immerse themselves in content they enjoy anywhere, anytime. We’re excited to bring this to life creatively, showcasing the engaging experience readers can expect as we continue to invest in new ways to bring quality journalism and exciting content to our audiences,” said Vera Straubinger, head of brand and acquisition for publishing.

Over the coming eight weeks, “All Yours” can be seen across broadcast TV and BVOD, cinema, OOH, transit, retail, print and social, as well as Spotify, LiSTNR and our own Nine podcasts.