Slice Rolls Into Social Media Account For Bridgestone Australia

Independent South Australian marketing agency Slice has been appointed as the social media content and engagement agency for Australia’s most trusted tyre brand, Bridgestone, and its national network of Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto stores.

Lead image: L to R- Lizzie Annells and Vanessa Keys, Slice

The appointment will see Slice undertake the social strategy for the brand, as well as content planning, creation, production, reporting and community management for the Bridgestone social channels, working collaboratively with Bridgestone’s media buying agency, Wavemaker.

“Last year we launched our new visual identity and customer promise, ‘Go With Confidence’ for our Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand, and the appointment of Slice is the next step of bringing this to life in the Australian market. Slice is well credentialed and we’re looking forward to them continuing to build the community of loyal Bridgestone fans and Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto customers,” said Bridgestone ANZ Head of Marketing, David Honner.

“Bridgestone is an iconic and trusted tyre brand, and they’re in the midst of an exciting transition towards becoming a sustainable solutions company. We’re thrilled to play a part in helping Bridgestone bring their solutions-centric vision to life,” said Slice co-founder and managing director Lizzie Annells.

“Bridgestone and the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand place the customer at their core, and we’re looking forward to building the relationship and maintaining the trust of customers through fostering their online community,” said Slice co-founder and strategy director Vanessa Keys.