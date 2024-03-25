Slew Of New Hires At Cartelux

Software company, Cartelux has announced the strategic hiring of Kae Hum as global head of enterprise sales and Carla McAloon as head of people/talent.

Kae Hum joins Cartelux with a distinguished background in marketing and media, having contributed to the success of industry giants such as Google and LinkedIn.

Kae Hum joins Cartelux with a distinguished background in marketing and media, having contributed to the success of industry giants such as Google and LinkedIn.

Kae Hum, global head of enterprise sales, Cartelux

Hum’s role will be instrumental in leveraging Cartelux’s cutting-edge ad-tech platform across various industries, ensuring maximum digital performance and efficiency for our client base.

Carla McAloon brings a wealth of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, having played key roles in dynamic growth environments at Misfits Market, Boxed, and fuboTV.

“The hiring of Kae and Carla is a significant milestone for Cartelux. Their expertise and leadership will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to simplify digital advertising globally,” said Joshua Williams, CEO and Founder of Cartelux.




