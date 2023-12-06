Slew Of New Hires At Amplify

Global creative agency Amplify is capping off a successful year with the creation of three new senior roles in their Australian team.

Lead Image: L-R – Paige Lewis, Karina Munoz and Claire Hewitt

The agency has doubled in size over the last year and continues to grow, appointing more senior leadership to guide the agency’s future expansion.

Karina Munoz will step into the new role of general manager having been head of clients since 2022 and joining the agency in 2020. Munoz previously worked in New York for six years at MKG-Experiential Marketing. As GM Karina will oversee all agency operations, finance, and client relationships. Most recently, Karina led NIKE’s ‘1000 Victories’ campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Claire Hewitt, who was named one of Australia’s top 10 ‘Best of the Best experiential producers’ this year by B&T, will become head of production. Having spent eight years with Amplify working in both the London and Sydney offices, Hewitt has led production for global clients, including NIKE, Airbnb, PlayStation, and Google. The head of production role has been created to lead and oversee all production output for the agency as it expands its client offering. It spans experiential, content, partnerships and beyond, and is responsible for delivering executional excellence.

Rounding out the three new appointments, Paige Lewis is re-joining Amplify as head of brand and growth, APAC. Lewis worked for the agency in both London and Sydney as a business director before leaving for two years to launch United Entertainment Group’s APAC office as client services director. Lewis will be responsible for leading the agency’s brand vision, regional growth strategy, marketing, and reputation, in addition to business development efforts.

“Sydney was Amplify’s first international office outside the UK, and in many ways set the blueprint for the LA, NY and Paris offices that followed. Due to client demand, Amplify continues to grow globally. It’s both exciting and reassuring to have long-standing members of the team founding and leading Amplify’s global hubs and ensuring when it comes to cross-office collaboration a ‘borderless agency mindset’,” said Jonathan Emmins, founder + global CEO at Amplify.

“So, as we grow globally and expand further in APAC, it’s great to welcome Paige Lewis back in the new role of head of growth (APAC). Having worked on big global campaigns for clients including adidas, Samsung and KFC, and with stints in both Amplify’s UK and Australian hubs, we can’t think of anyone better to lead this next stage of growth. With her drive, smarts and infectious enthusiasm Paige will be using her broad marketing experience to help clients, existing and new, build worlds, break formats, and create culture across the region”.

“It’s an honour to return to Amplify as the agency begins to strengthen its offering and presence in APAC. There is so much happening from a culture and innovation perspective across the region, which will only continue to multiply. With an insight-first approach to cultural marketing, Amplify is perfectly placed to provide clients with a fresh perspective,” said Lewis.

“It’s a thrill to be able to promote from within to fill these leadership roles, rewarding their incredible work and contribution to the business over the years, whilst leveraging their expertise in their respective disciplines to further build our business, culture, and legacy. We welcome this new generation of female leadership and look forward to the impact they’ll make to the agency and the industry,” said Gareth Davies, managing partner, Amplify Australia.