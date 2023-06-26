Sky News Launches Sky News Radio In Partnership With NOVA Entertainment
Sky News Australia and NOVA Entertainment today announced a new partnership that sees Sky News Radio, a live audio stream of the Sky News television channel, now available to listeners of the Nova Player mobile app.
The Nova Player is NOVA Entertainment’s mobile, web and smart speaker app, offering all of NOVA’s radio, streaming and podcast content to the almost 6.4 million Australians who tune in every week, for free. It will now integrate the Sky News network’s award-winning breaking news coverage and leading opinion programs nationwide, around-the-clock, wherever you are.
Listeners can wake up with breakfast presenter Peter Stefanovic weekdays live from 5:30am on First Edition, followed by the morning headlines with Laura Jayes during AM Agenda at 9.00am.
Through the day, Australians can hear from Sky News’ political heavyweight news anchors, including chief news anchor Kieran Gilbert, political editor Andrew Clennell and News Day hosts Ashleigh Gillon and Tom Connell, as they deliver the day’s breaking news live.
Then, weekdays from 5:00pm listeners can tune in to the nation’s best commentators including Sharri Markson, Peta Credlin, Andrew Bolt, Chris Kenny, Paul Murray and Piers Morgan.
Sky News Radio will also bring popular weekly programs Outsiders with Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow, Business Weekend with Ross Greenwood, The Media Show with Jack Houghton and feature documentary programming to a broad new audience across the Nova network.
Listeners can also access on demand audio episodes of Sky News programs including Business Now, Sharri, Credlin, The Bolt Report, Chris Kenny Tonight and Paul Murray Live, along with exclusive Sky News podcasts, such as The Rita Panahi Show: Overtime.
Tim Love, Sky News Australia head of digital, said: “We’re delighted NOVA has come on board as our new audio partner which will enable us to connect with new audiences as they are on the move, and extend the reach of our award-winning news coverage on the biggest issues facing the nation. We look forward to bringing Nova Player listeners our roster of industry-leading journalists and Australia’s best commentators.”
Adam Johnson, NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer, said: “Sky News Radio is the perfect addition to our Player app line-up, complementing our Nova, Smooth and Star music stations and FIVEaa. We know our audience are hungry for breaking stories, 24/7 rolling news and opinion and now they are able to access all of this with a simple swipe on their device. Sky News will also offer our advertising partners new, highly engaged audience segments to reach through our digital audio platforms.”
Sky News Australia is a leading provider of 24-hour television news and opinion content and the number one most engaging digital news brand in the country. Sky News is the number one non-sport channel on Foxtel and the highest-reaching Australian news brand on social media.
Sky News Radio is available to stream on the Nova Player, Smooth Player, Star 104.5 Player and FIVEaa Player apps, SkyNews.com.au and via the Sky News Australia App.
