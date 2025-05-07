MarketingNewsletter

SKMG Snares Tess O’Brien To Lead New Property & Built Environment Division

Tess O'Brien

SKMG has appointed Tess O’Brien as group account director, adding property expertise to the business’ experience in media, marketing, entertainment, tech and executive reputation.

Tess brings more than 14 years’ experience leading strategic communications for landmark developments, global real estate brands and architectural icons across New York, London and Sydney. Tess has built a reputation for delivering sharp, story-led campaigns that shape perception and drive business outcomes.

Before joining SKMG, Tess led external communications for Sotheby’s International Realty and throughout her career has worked with the likes of JLL, DeSimone Consulting Engineers, Fosun International, London Square, Zaha Hadid Architects, Costa Navarino, CallisonRTKL and many more.

“Tess is a force. We are delighted to have her join the team and look forward to the next chapter of SKMG, bringing our thinking and execution to developers, architects, real estate brands and the broader built environment sector”, said Andrew Knowles, SKMG co-founder.

“Tess’s appointment is a big statement of intent. She brings new depth, experience and skills to the team and will be central to unlocking a new era of growth for the business”, added Neil Shoebridge, SKMG co-founder.

“There’s so much opportunity in the APAC property space for smarter, sharper communication”, said O’Brien. “SKMG has a unique ability to cut through noise with work that’s strategic and effective. I’m thrilled to be part of what’s next.”

