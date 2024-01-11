Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”

Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Sir Martin Sorrell (pictured), founder of WPP and current S4 Capital chairman, has said that advertising is facing a “cocktail of risks” with US-China relations, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and climate change.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to CNBC, Sorrell said that while the current situation was challenging last year “clients were worried about interest rates going up” but, with rate rises cooling, clients’ “demeanour and general feelings are better”.

Sorrell was Sin City promoting Monks.Flow, an AI-centric service from S4 Capital-owned agency Media.Monks.

The agency said that Monks.Flow “will streamline how humans and machines interoperate” and offers “intelligent solutions for marketing activities packed with pre-tested pipelines that automate processes and connect talent trained in.”

The new AI tool will, according to Media.Monks, reduce costs by making “workflows more efficient, effective and experience-driven with synthetic media that maximises quantity and manages cost”.

It will also “de-silo” organisations by connecting and automating tools, people and processes, improve decision-making through live data streams, ensuring adaptability to shifts in tech, culture and audience needs and helping campaigns reach new audiences.

“What took us three weeks or three months to do, you can literally do in hours now and Monks.Flow is about that,” added Sorrell.

“It’s about hyper-personalisation. We thought that the web would enable us to digitise and personalise things. Well, we’re doing it on steroids now with AI which enables the work we do for a client like Netflix, for example, we might produce one-and-a-half million different creative executions for a Netflix series, we can now do this on an unimaginably greater scale.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Media.Monks s4 capital sir martin sorrell

Latest News

EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces
  • Advertising

EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces

The Boards of Directors of EMG and Gravity Media today confirmed the completion of a definitive agreement to combine their businesses. The combination of their complementary businesses creates one of the world’s largest and most significant broadcast technology and production companies. By aligning their strengths, expertise, and resources, the enlarged group will deliver an unparalleled […]

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
  • Advertising

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator

Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator. Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. […]

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
  • Media

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!

We are back!! Let’s kick start 2024 with the first Friday quiz of the year. Try your luck, and B&T could be sponsoring your next work drinks! How did you go? Are you hanging your head in shame, or will you be proudly hanging a 10/10 on the fridge door? Share your results with us […]

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
  • Technology

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land

Budget airline Jetstar has apologised after a tasteless and, frankly, not particularly funny joke about the Vietnamese currency was posted to its Facebook page. The airline wrote: “Sorry but Vietnamese money being called Dong is objectively funny”. It then doubled down replying to its post saying: “And a million dong is $65 and I basically […]

asian sports event crew working at backstage with control panel on stage lighting , sound system and lighting effect
  • Marketing

Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live

British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia. After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition […]

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director. Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ […]

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
  • Media

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well […]

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
  • Media

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions

Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent. Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]