Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”

Sir Martin Sorrell (pictured), founder of WPP and current S4 Capital chairman, has said that advertising is facing a “cocktail of risks” with US-China relations, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and climate change.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to CNBC, Sorrell said that while the current situation was challenging last year “clients were worried about interest rates going up” but, with rate rises cooling, clients’ “demeanour and general feelings are better”.

Sorrell was Sin City promoting Monks.Flow, an AI-centric service from S4 Capital-owned agency Media.Monks.

The agency said that Monks.Flow “will streamline how humans and machines interoperate” and offers “intelligent solutions for marketing activities packed with pre-tested pipelines that automate processes and connect talent trained in.”

The new AI tool will, according to Media.Monks, reduce costs by making “workflows more efficient, effective and experience-driven with synthetic media that maximises quantity and manages cost”.

It will also “de-silo” organisations by connecting and automating tools, people and processes, improve decision-making through live data streams, ensuring adaptability to shifts in tech, culture and audience needs and helping campaigns reach new audiences.

“What took us three weeks or three months to do, you can literally do in hours now and Monks.Flow is about that,” added Sorrell.

“It’s about hyper-personalisation. We thought that the web would enable us to digitise and personalise things. Well, we’re doing it on steroids now with AI which enables the work we do for a client like Netflix, for example, we might produce one-and-a-half million different creative executions for a Netflix series, we can now do this on an unimaginably greater scale.