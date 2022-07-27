Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings.

With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three grandmothers (“Grans”) in partnership with Swag on the Beat to highlight Singapore experiences through 17 videos over four weeks.

As a central part of the campaign, each Gran will be inviting the audience to experience Singapore through her favourite activities.

Stephanie Yong, Singapore Tourism Board’s area director Oceania, said: “We wanted a fun and innovative way of showcasing Singapore’s hidden gems.

“We also wanted to break the mould of tourism campaigns being fronted regularly by well-known personalities or celebrity influencers. By using local Singaporean grandmothers, we hope to touch the hearts of Australians in a fun and refreshing way. More importantly, all these lovely grandmothers have such a wealth of authentic experiences and stories that it would be a shame if we don’t share them with our Aussie fans.”

The campaign can be seen on both VisitSingapore (Visit_Singapore) and Swag on the Beat’s (swag.on.the.beat) TikTok channels, and includes a competition for consumers to win a trip to the Singapore Grand Prix later in the year. All videos can also be found on TikTok under #GranPrixSG. A microsite on VisitSingapore.com will also list the Grans’ recommended itineraries of things to do in the destination.

Although it is the first trip to Singapore for the Swag on the Beat trio, their sense of fun, camaraderie and laid-back Aussie attitude had endeared them well to the Grans, as will be evident from the videos.

“Singapore is a country of great inclusivity. Its hospitable locals, environmentally-friendly urban landscaping and wide range of attractions make it a destination we are definitely going to hurry back to!” said Swag on the Beat.

Credits:

Client: Singapore Tourism Board Oceania

Creative Agency: Publicis Groupe

Production company: Push Media

