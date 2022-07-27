Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign
The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings.
With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three grandmothers (“Grans”) in partnership with Swag on the Beat to highlight Singapore experiences through 17 videos over four weeks.
As a central part of the campaign, each Gran will be inviting the audience to experience Singapore through her favourite activities.
Stephanie Yong, Singapore Tourism Board’s area director Oceania, said: “We wanted a fun and innovative way of showcasing Singapore’s hidden gems.
“We also wanted to break the mould of tourism campaigns being fronted regularly by well-known personalities or celebrity influencers. By using local Singaporean grandmothers, we hope to touch the hearts of Australians in a fun and refreshing way. More importantly, all these lovely grandmothers have such a wealth of authentic experiences and stories that it would be a shame if we don’t share them with our Aussie fans.”
The campaign can be seen on both VisitSingapore (Visit_Singapore) and Swag on the Beat’s (swag.on.the.beat) TikTok channels, and includes a competition for consumers to win a trip to the Singapore Grand Prix later in the year. All videos can also be found on TikTok under #GranPrixSG. A microsite on VisitSingapore.com will also list the Grans’ recommended itineraries of things to do in the destination.
@visit_singapore
Sam’s lost #VisitSingapore #GranPrixSG
Although it is the first trip to Singapore for the Swag on the Beat trio, their sense of fun, camaraderie and laid-back Aussie attitude had endeared them well to the Grans, as will be evident from the videos.
“Singapore is a country of great inclusivity. Its hospitable locals, environmentally-friendly urban landscaping and wide range of attractions make it a destination we are definitely going to hurry back to!” said Swag on the Beat.
@visit_singapore
Conquering the King of Fruits #VisitSingapore #GranPrixSG
Credits:
Client: Singapore Tourism Board Oceania
Creative Agency: Publicis Groupe
Production company: Push Media
Ash Lim, Director
Alek McKenzie, Assistant Director
Louella Campbell, Executive Producer
Content Creators: Swag on the Beat
Jack Say, SOTB
Isaac Gibbons, SOTB
Sam Zito, SOTB
Emily Hatzopoulos, Talent Manager, Born Bred
Grandmothers:
Appolina de Silva
Ong Bee Yan
Helen Soh (Ng Swee Hiah)
