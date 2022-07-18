Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology

Shopper, Australia’s fastest-growing retail out-of-home business, today announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of Shopper to Cartology,

Woolworths Group’s 100% owned standalone retail media business and a pioneer in data-led marketing solutions and retail media across Australia.

The sale to Cartology is a significant milestone for Shopper, recognising its growth and success while emphasising the increasing importance of retail OOH in the Australian media landscape.

The opportunity to form part of Cartology’s expanded proposition for advertisers, combining screens within store and digital media powered by Woolworths Group data capability, is significant.

Shopper Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Ed Couche said, “This is an exciting development for Shopper, and we believe it will benefit our agencies, advertisers and property partners and the industry overall. Integrating with the Cartology offering will deliver enhanced data and advertising capabilities for Shopper’s existing partners.

“Shopper has achieved great success thanks to our people’s incredible work and dedication and their desire to strive for growth and exceptional business outcomes for our partners. As a business, delivering innovation and the highest service standards has been at the heart to everything we do. This has been fundamental in our success and instrumental in preparing the business for this latest and significant step.”

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including ACCC approval, with the sale completion expected to be finalised by the end of CY 2022. Importantly, for the period through to completion, Shopper and Cartology will remain separate businesses, and Shopper will continue to serve our agencies, brands and property partners operationally on a day-to-day basis.