Sheridan And Sydney Dance Company Team Up For ‘Never Felt Better’ Towel Campaign, Via Fabric/TBWA Sydney

Homewares brand Sheridan has unveiled its newest campaign, which showcases its towels through contemporary dance performed by the Sydney Dance Company.

After fifty years of quality and inovative homewares, Sheridan towels have ‘never felt better’. The brand approached Sydney Dance Company and asked them to choreograph movement that synchronised the beauty and elegeance of dance.

The result is a piece of art embodying the brand’s vision of introducing creativity and beauty into the every day.

Renee Awadalla, Sheridan General Manager of Marketing said, “in a category that is oversaturated by a sea of sameness, we set out to disrupt the category and show our Sheridan difference in a more visually captivating way. Our collaboration with Sydney Dance is a true partnership of two iconic Australian brands.”

Keenan Motto, Creative Partner Fabric/TBWA, added, “the synergy between the proof points of Sheridan’s towels and the unwavering dedication to craft shown by the Sydney Dance Company sparked the inspiration.”

Sydney Dance Company has been a significant element of Australia’s culture for more than fifty years, and has an ensemble of seventeen dancers performing new choreography by Rafae; Bonachela and his creative collaborators.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with an iconic Australian brand such as Sydney,” Bonachella said.

“Sydney Dance Company and Sheridan share a vision for quality, innovation and a commitment to sharing beauty with the world.”