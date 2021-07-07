Sex Toy Brand NORMAL Takes Over Bondi COVID Testing With Sex-Positive Truck
Sex toy brand NORMAL has found a way to make use of Sydney’s Lockdown, by strategically placing a truck in Bondi that reads, “Bondi Improve Your Lockdown, Use Code CumonBondi”
The sex-positive truck was moving around Bondi yesterday and naturally, spent some time at the COVID testing centre in Bondi.
The truck aims to promote NORMAL’s offer of 50 per cent off sex toys for Sydney residents during the current COVID-19 lockdown.
The brand also announced it would keep the offer going for as long as this Sydney Lockdown lasts. Encouraging Sydney residents to cum apart not together.
The NORMAL truck has also created a sensation online, viral meme account MissDoubleBay posted about the truck on her Instagram stories. NORMAL then reached out and offered her followers, an exclusive discount code. Only on Instagram right?
Lucy Wark, the founder of NORMAL, said: “We knew Bondi was going through a tough time during this latest COVID outbreak – which no one likes to see for any of our fellow Aussies.
“We also knew we were in a unique position to give people a bit of motivation to stay locked down. Everyone at NORMAL is hoping the discount helps anyone locked inside to bring a little bit of pleasure to their day.”
The company had a record day yesterday and sold out of the toy advertised on the truck within hours.
NORMAL that aims to change the conversations around sexual wellness has definitely started conversations in Bondi.
