Seven Signs Deal With Facebook Following News Backflip

Seven Signs Deal With Facebook Following News Backflip
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Seven West Media has agreed to a news content partnership with Facebook, after the social media platform agreed to make commercial deals with local publishers.

Facebook revealed on Tuesday it was “satisfied” with the changes to the News Media Bargaining Code, after previously withdrawing news in Australia in protest of the legislation.

And after last week announcing a $30 million a year deal with Google, Seven West Media revealed a similar agreement with Facebook had been made.

Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes said: “The establishment of this new partnership with Facebook is a significant move for our business and reflects the value of our original news content across our successful metropolitan and regional broadcast, digital and print properties.

“On 15 February we announced a LOU for a partnership with Google, to provide news content to the Google Showcase product.

“Together, the two announcements are a strong recognition of the quality and credibility of our leading news brands and entertainment, and will enable us to continue to build our digital platform.

“These partnerships would not have been possible without the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, and we thank them.”

Facebook Australia and New Zealand managing director Will Easton said: “We are pleased to confirm our investment through a Letter of Intent with our partners from Seven West Media. This agreement brings the premium news content Seven produces from its newsrooms across Australia to Facebook. We have always been committed to supporting journalism and our agreement today continues our work with the news community in Australia.”

The deal is subject to signing a long-form agreement. Financial details of the deal have not been shared.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Facebook Seven

Latest News

Nine Secures Rights To Viral Britney Spears Doco
  • Media

Nine Secures Rights To Viral Britney Spears Doco

The highly-publicised new Britney Spears documentary will be available to watch for free in Australia after Nine secured the rights to Framing Britney Spears. The documentary shows the downfall of the pop star and explores the ongoing war between her and her father. Framing Britney Spears premiers at 9.00pm on Nine and 9Now. The documentary […]

An Uptick In Ad Spends And A Buoyant Stan Sees Nine Post A Half-Yearly Profit Of $182 Million
  • Media

An Uptick In Ad Spends And A Buoyant Stan Sees Nine Post A Half-Yearly Profit Of $182 Million

An improving ad market and subscription service Stan has seen Nine post a net profit of $182 million in the six months to December. Nine – which owns TV assets, The Age, SMH and AFR and radio assets – posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $355 million, up 42 per cent on […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Kath Blackham Shares The Advice All Women Leading Tech Need To Hear
  • Technology

Kath Blackham Shares The Advice All Women Leading Tech Need To Hear

In a recent chat with Kath Blackham, the founder and chief executive of Versa, I found myself stumped and watery-eyed. The cause? Her advice for a young, Kath Blackham, and the revelation of her biggest mistake. Kath Blackham is one of the biggest names in digital experiences, heading multi-award-winning agency Versa. While a leader in […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Stays Wedded To The Top
  • Media

Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Stays Wedded To The Top

Married At First Sight’s second episode beat the news by ninety thousand viewers to top the most-watched list. The eighth season of the reality TV experiment secured 992,000 viewers, an increase from last night’s premiere in a win for Channel Nine. According to Oztam’s data, MAFS was Tuesday’s biggest success story, topping Seven News which […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
“It’s Not Something You Can Train For”: Andy Lee On His New Gameshow, The Cube
  • Media

“It’s Not Something You Can Train For”: Andy Lee On His New Gameshow, The Cube

10 and Win Network’s newest game show, The Cube, launches on Wednesday 24 February at 7.30 AEDT. B&T spoke to host Andy Lee about what sets The Cube apart. The Cube is really quite a literal name – the game show takes place in a 4m x 4m x 4m Perspex cube, where contestants complete a range of tasks for the chance […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Quantcast Announces Line-up For Quantcast Virtual NOVA Event: Advertising in 2021 And Beyond
  • Technology

Quantcast Announces Line-up For Quantcast Virtual NOVA Event: Advertising in 2021 And Beyond

Audience intelligence company Quantcast has announced the line-up for its upcoming event, Virtual NOVA: Advertising in 2021 and Beyond. Taking place on Thursday, 4 March at 12pm (EDT), the online event will see Quantcast and leading brands, agencies and publishers discuss the changes underway in the world of advertising and will explore ideas and solutions […]

QMS Expands Sales & Product Teams
  • Media

QMS Expands Sales & Product Teams

QMS continues to expand its customer focused team with the promotion of senior sales leaders and the creation of programmatic and IMPULSE general managers to enhance client servicing and drive new revenue and market share growth. In Sydney, Nicole Pennells, Elliot Devine and Claire Allison have been promoted to group business directors. Both Pennells and […]