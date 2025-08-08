Seven Extends NFL Rights Deal With More Weekly Games, Playoffs & Super Bowl LX

The Seven Network today announced it has secured the exclusive Australian free-to-air television rights for the National Football League for the 2025 season.

Seven’s broadcast of the NFL on Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport will include the 2025 Kickoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl LIX Champions the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday night games (broadcast late Friday mornings in Australia) and two Sunday afternoon games (broadcast Monday mornings in Australia), plus all the action from the playoffs and Super Bowl LX.

Australian NFL fans will also have access to on-demand shows, replays and highlights on 7plus Sport, including the Emmy-winning and longest-running sports magazine show on US television, NFL Films Presents, plus the NFL Draft, NFL Honors and more.

Seven’s 2024 NFL season coverage reached 4.7 million Australians, up 6% on the 2023 season. Philadelphia Eagles’ resounding Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February this year reached more than 2.6 million Australians on Seven and 7plus Sport, and had a national total TV audience of 892,000, up 11% on Super Bowl LVIII.

Seven’s commercial director, sport, Renee Quirk, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the NFL to broadcast the most popular sport in the US to passionate Australians, live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport.

“Since we first brought the NFL to Australian free-to-air audiences in 2014, it’s been a key pillar of our sport offering, and we’re excited to take it even further.

“With the addition of the Kickoff game and Thursday Night Football to this landmark deal, Australians will be treated to live and free NFL action on a Friday morning, which is an incredible result for both the growth of the sport in Australia and for Aussie viewers,” she said.

“This partnership reaffirms our strategy to deliver live coverage of the world’s biggest sporting events across the screens of Seven and 7plus Sport and the NFL continues to be a huge part of that.”

General manager, NFL Australia & New Zealand, Charlotte Offord, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Seven for the 2025 NFL Season. Providing free-to-air NFL content remains a top priority, with a fan base of 7.5 million and growing across the country.

“We look forward to working together with Seven to help deliver all the NFL excitement to our fans. It’s going to be a fantastic season.”

Seven’s head of digital sport, Kirsty Bradmore, said: “With more Australians making their mark in the NFL than ever before, we’re proud to give local fans the chance to watch our homegrown talent and the biggest names in world sport compete on the biggest stage, live and free all season long, on Seven and 7plus Sport.

“The Super Bowl has become a huge day on the Australian sporting calendar. Whether you’re a diehard NFL fan or in it for the halftime show, it brings everyone together and there’s no better way to watch it than live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport.

“Complementing Seven’s match coverage, Armchair Experts is such an important part of our NFL offering. Having Ben Graham – the first Aussie to ever play in a Super Bowl – alongside seasoned sports broadcaster and die-hard NFL fan, Cam Luke, gives fans the perfect mix of insight and entertainment every week,” she said.

“Delivering live and free matches, including Thursday Night Football, alongside quality magazine programming is all part of our goal to make the NFL accessible to all Australians, live and free all season long.”

Seven’s coverage of the NFL Pre-Season begins today, 8 August 2025, with the Seahawks taking on the Las Vegas Raiders live and free on 7mate and 7plus Sport.

The 2025 season kicks off on 7mate and 7plus Sport on Friday, 5 September, with the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles taking on their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.