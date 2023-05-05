Seiko Named Official Partner Of Isuzu Ute A-league Finals Series

Following the launch of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Finals series in Sydney this week, Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced an official partnership with SEIKO, the global precision timepiece manufacturer.

SEIKO is listed as the Official Watch Partner and an Official Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Finals series which kicks off this evening with the Elimination Final between Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix at Coopers Stadium. The Finals series will run through until the Grand Final on 3rd June 2023.

All Isuzu UTE A-League Finals matches will feature SEIKO’S presence through sub-boards, as well as through in-stadium signage and promotion of the SEIKO Prospex Speedtimer – which features the high precision of electronic timekeeping and the reliability and convenience of a watch that is powered exclusively by light. SEIKO will also be a partner of the A-Leagues’ 2023 Dolan Warren Awards, where both Coach of the Year awards for the men’s and women’s competitions will be presented by SEIKO.

Commenting on the partnership, Yukiaki Suganuma, managing director SEIKO Australia said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the A-Leagues in support of the Men’s Finals competition. SEIKO has a long history of supporting international sport which began at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. For sports that require timekeeping accuracy like football, our world-leading timing technologies and services can make all the difference between a goal at the final whistle or extra time.

“We’ve been impressed with the A-Leagues matches this season and are confident that the finals will continue to deliver on-pitch excitement throughout the Finals Series.”

A-Leagues chief commercial officer, Ant Hearne said: “The outstanding quality of the A-Leagues and the enthusiasm of our fans are attracting global brands to support professional football in Australia. We’re so pleased to partner with SEIKO for the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals series and are pleased that our product aligns with a brand focused on excellence, exactitude and passion. Together, we’re looking forward to a fantastic Finals Series.”