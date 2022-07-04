SCA Rebrands Its Promotions Division To Brand Experience

SCA Rebrands Its Promotions Division To Brand Experience
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron (lead image), has announced a new content division for the company called Brand Experience to better support SCA’s highly localised approach to programming and to continue to provide the country’s best listener experience and brand engagement nationally. 

Brand Experience is the new name for the previous Promotions division. The Brand Experience team will be responsible for driving brand engagement through the execution of creative audience experiences and targeted local tactics.

The national team of brand agnostic Brand Experience Directors includes:

  • Harriet Power – Head of Brand Experience National Shows (Stephanie Zalfelds will act in position while Power is on parental leave)
  • Dimity Sullivan – Brand Experience Lead – Regional
  • Gaby Neville – Brand Experience Director, Sydney
  • Lucy Morling – Brand Experience Director, Melbourne
  • Nick Bartley – Brand Experience Director, Brisbane
  • Leigh Galliford – Brand Experience Director, Adelaide
  • Inger Flathaug – Brand Experience Director, Gold Coast
  • Stacey Schmook– Brand Experience Director – WA (with Jemmie Staring in an acting role while Schmook is on parental leave)
  • Taylah Smith – Brand Experience Director, Newcastle & Central Coast
  • Pamela Ntamunoza- Brand Experience Director – LiSTNR.

The appointments are new metro and provincial Content Leadership roles and will oversee the Brand Experience teams in each market. Each Brand Experience Director will report to their local Hit and Triple M Content Directors.

“We have a laser-focus on listener outcomes and brand interaction and the new Brand Experience team will driving brand engagement through the execution of creative audience experiences and targeted local tactics. The brand agnostic Brand Experience Directors will work closely with our Content Directors to  support our highly localised approach to programming,” Cameron said.

There will be no significant changes to individual regional markets, who will continue to maintain their fierce localism and will report locally.

