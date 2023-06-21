SCA Announces Kim Loasby As Head Of Digital Ad Product And Operations

SCA chief commercial officer Seb Rennie has announced the appointment of Kim Loasby as head of digital ad product & operations.

Loasby, who is currently SCA digital ad product & strategy director, moves into the new role in July. In her new remit, Loasby will oversee the creation and development of all digital advertising products across the LiSTNR platform. Loasby joined SCA almost 15 years ago and during that time has worked as integrated projectmanager, creative solutions manager, and campaign ideas manager for Digital and Design.

Rennie, said: “Kim is a highly respected leader at SCA and in her new role, she will help drive digital audio solutions for advertisers and she is an important addition to our team.

“In podcasting alone, the LiSTNR podcast network reached a new audience record of more than 8.6 million listeners in May demonstrating that we can offer advertisers engaged audiences at scale.”

Commenting on her new role, Loasby said: “It’s such an exciting time for SCA and LiSTNR as digital audio grows rapidly, with consumers leaning into audio streaming and podcasting at an ever-increasing rate.

“We have the ability to offer advertisers countless creative solutions using clever tech and robust strategy to reach consumers wherever they are. I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with our commercial team to deliver strong results for our clients.”

Loasby replaces Jonathan Mandel who leaves SCA at the end of August. “In his 10-plus years at SCA, Jono has had a huge impact on our digital product, the digital audio industry, and a countless number of our people. He is a leading expert in audio ad tech, establishing our partnership with SoundCloud, and developing and recruiting many of the team members that are within our thriving digital sales team. We wish Jono all the best for his next move,” Rennie said.

Loasby will report to Seb Rennie.