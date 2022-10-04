Sandilands & Jackie O Get Pulled From The Air Due To Technical Blunder

Kyle & Jackie O radio fans were left confused this morning when the show was axed from the air – for absolutely no reason.

Yes, King Kyle was silenced, and it was not his fault.

Naturally, the show has a history of being dumped from the air because Kyle Sandilands can sometimes get a little rowdy in his on-air rants. However, this time Sandilands didn’t do a thing wrong.

The show was returning from a song break when suddenly the show was pulled from the air-waves and listeners were greeted with a pre-recorded voice that said: “The station you’ve been listening to has been dumped. This means someone has said something inappropriate and is currently getting in trouble. The broadcast will return in seconds.”

According to news.com.au, Jackie O responded to the bizarre moment clearly confused: “Umm, well, that was a mistake.

“I don’t know why that went off. But now, we are no longer in. What the hell’s going on over there?”

She added, “(We are no longer) in delay so that you know, we can’t be beeped for anything. Nothing can be beeped, and I don’t know what we have to do in this situation.”

Sandilands responded in his usual style and said: “What do you mean? We just continue like normal. Who gives a sh*t.”