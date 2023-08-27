Samsung Renews Its “Solve For Tomorrow” Competition Using STEM To Solve Community Problems
Samsung Electronics has announced the return of its Solve for Tomorrow competition, a nationwide initiative designed to engage and inspire the next generation of Australian innovators and problem solvers using STEM skills.
Free to participate and open to young Australians aged 14 to 24, Solve for Tomorrow is calling on students to use their creative, critical thinking, collaborative and communication skills to create tech solutions that address the social issues they are most passionate about.
With the environment, equality and mental health ranking as the three most important issues today by young Australians, Solve for Tomorrow allows individuals to bring their ideas to life in a meaningful way that drives impact.
The competition also serves as a launchpad for younger generations considering a future career in STEM, when Australian STEM jobs are predicted to grow over 14.2 per cent by 2026 – twice as fast as non-STEM occupations.
“At Samsung, we believe in a shared mission to create real change that tackles economic, social, and environmental issues,” said Brett Turnbull, director of corporate marketing, Samsung Electronics Australia.
“As technological connectivity and social media grows, so does activism. Through Solve for Tomorrow, we are providing purpose-driven young Australians a platform to establish themselves as pioneers and channel their passion into creating a better future by building their STEM and critical thinking skills.”
New this year, Samsung has partnered with Student Edge, an independent online platform that provides students and teachers with on-demand courses to learn practical life skills, and access job opportunities, and deals, competitions, surveys, student articles and free resources.
The organisation will help connect its network of 1.3 million students to the Solve for Tomorrow competition through its existing How Did I Get Here podcast and a series of five in-person Design Sprints structured to help potential participants brainstorm, shape, and present their ideas. All ideas will receive immediate entry into the Solve for Tomorrow competition, offering a chance to win multiple prizes.
“It’s a thought-provoking global initiative and locally, offers today’s youth a means to inspiring others and showcasing their passion for STEM,” said Damien Langley, co-founder at Student Edge.
To participate, young Australians are invited to submit video or written project proposals by via the Solve for Tomorrow website. A panel of judges will review the proposals and select the winners based on their STEM application, creativity, feasibility, relevancy, and presentation. Applications are open now until 7 January 2024.
With seven chances to win across the Design Sprints and Solve for Tomorrow competition, entrants could receive up to $10,000 in cash from the major prize alone to bring their idea to life. Two outstanding projects will be recognised as runners-up, and an additional will walk away as the Samsung Employees’ Choice winner as part of a polled vote for the best entry. Each winner will also receive a Samsung Productivity Pack, including a Samsung Z Flip4 5G, 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.
Please login with linkedin to commentSamsung
Latest News
It’s All The Pictures From The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, Sponsored By Are Media
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.
The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]
Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director
Independent media agency TFM Digital has appointed ex-S&J Media Group talent Matthew Browne as Group Account Director.
Digital Creative Agency Orchard Names Bridget Ash As Content & Activations Director
Digital creative agency Orchard has appointed Bridget Ash to the newly created role of Content and Activations Director, bolstering the agency’s content creation and engagement capabilities and end-to-end customer experience offering.
Influencer Marketing Agency Born Bred Talent Names Stephanie Scicchitano As GM
Leading influencer marketing agency strengthens leadership team with dynamic appointment.
IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
IVE Group Limited has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]
Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block
Is it B&T or is everyone on The Block testy this year? Scotty needs to bring out the whale music to calm that shit down.
The Works Named At #4 In Best Places To Work
Having enjoyed The Works' four-ply latrine rolls for ourselves, B&T was not at all surprised by this recent news.
“You’re Dead In 18 Months Or Less”: Scott Galloway On The Future Of CMOs
Scott Galloway delivers some harsh truths to marketeers here. Particularly the ones who long lunch and fluff about.
Netflix Subscribers In Australia Drop For The First Time Since 2015
Netflix joins gym memberships & Uber Eats on the outer as cost of living pressures bite. No news on Sara Lee's range.
NRMA To Invest 3% Of Its Ad Dollars Into SBS’s NITV In A Bold Initiative Via Initiative
Here's a top idea from the folk at NRMA that confirms there's more to the SBS than train journeys & tasty food safaris.
Steve Brennen Departs As Zip Co CMO, Launches Archie
Zip Co CMO Steve Brennen launches new fintech start-up Archie which is not to be mistaken with Harry & Meghan's eldest.
PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend
Apparently there's more to Vaseline than just chaff protection or that sex position that's illegal in 67 countries.
Sunita Gloster & The Monkeys Get 460 Company Directors To Sign-On For Campaign Supporting The Voice
Can't decide on how you'll vote in the Voice referendum? For all your NO news try News Corp, for YES head to the ABC.
Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants
Some new hires over at Honeycomb today and by all reports they're the bees' knees.
Love-Driven Leadership – From Punk Rock Rebel To B&T Women In Media Executive Leader Finalist
Engaging.io's CEO Michelle O’Keeffe says great leadership's a lot more than inspirational memes & a Tony Robbins' DVD.
Havas Media Reappointed To Momentum Energy’s Media
Havas Media's cost of living just markedly improved after Momentum Energy re-signed on the dotted line.
QMS 3DOOH Goes Global With New Flight Centre Campaign
Did colleagues feel the full wrath of your Mondayitis this morning? Could this new Flight Centre campaign be of help?
Meet The Very Esteemed Winners Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2023!!!!
It's all of 2023's Women In Media Award winners who were unanimous in their praise for the judges & the dessert course.
Find Out Everything About The Most Powerful Women In Media
It's B&T's annual Women in Media Power List! Here's why these women are the very best in the business.
The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Count 'em down - the 30 most powerful women in Aussie media right now! Yes, B&T stands by Denise Drysdale's exclusion.
Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
It's a gentle reminder that it's Father's Day this weekend. Those $5 bottles of tawny port can't hold out forever.
News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage
News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]
Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle
B&T has never undergone gay conversion therapy, but if we did, we think it would look a lot like this Bud ad.
“No One Had Prepared For This Event”: Melissa Hopkins On The Optus Data Breach
You make a delicious chocolate fondue log & you don't get a single compliment. But a data breach & no one forgets it.
TikToker Millie Ford Talks Humour And Vulnerability At B&T’s Women In Media Finalist Breakfast, Sponsored by Are Media
Miss the Women In Media finalists brekkie yesterday? Here's all the action while you were still dozing under the doona.
Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys
Nike says it WILL sell replica kits from the recent Women's World Cup. Won't be selling replica Wally Lewis moustaches.
“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Are you a budding copywriter? You could learn a lot from this. As you would from Mark Twain or Emily Brontë novels.
SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
GroupM puts its own carbon emissions under the spotlight. Stops short of banning V8s from the staff car park.
Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media
The Has-Man is in the house, as Nev Hasan named Foxtel Media's chief sales officer. Nifty Nev also applies.
New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]
Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
Sean Walsh's next career move remains unclear. However, he has officially ruled out juggler or RSL cabaret chanteur.
What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot
It's often a fine line between the latest haute couture & a perve. As is the case with this couture-come-perve spread.
Greenpeace France Calls Out Big Oil Sponsorship At Rugby World Cup
It appears the coming Rugby World Cup in France won't be all about how shithouse the Wallabies have become.