Samsung Renews Its “Solve For Tomorrow” Competition Using STEM To Solve Community Problems

Samsung Electronics has announced the return of its Solve for Tomorrow competition, a nationwide initiative designed to engage and inspire the next generation of Australian innovators and problem solvers using STEM skills.

Free to participate and open to young Australians aged 14 to 24, Solve for Tomorrow is calling on students to use their creative, critical thinking, collaborative and communication skills to create tech solutions that address the social issues they are most passionate about.

With the environment, equality and mental health ranking as the three most important issues today by young Australians, Solve for Tomorrow allows individuals to bring their ideas to life in a meaningful way that drives impact.

The competition also serves as a launchpad for younger generations considering a future career in STEM, when Australian STEM jobs are predicted to grow over 14.2 per cent by 2026 – twice as fast as non-STEM occupations.

“At Samsung, we believe in a shared mission to create real change that tackles economic, social, and environmental issues,” said Brett Turnbull, director of corporate marketing, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“As technological connectivity and social media grows, so does activism. Through Solve for Tomorrow, we are providing purpose-driven young Australians a platform to establish themselves as pioneers and channel their passion into creating a better future by building their STEM and critical thinking skills.”

New this year, Samsung has partnered with Student Edge, an independent online platform that provides students and teachers with on-demand courses to learn practical life skills, and access job opportunities, and deals, competitions, surveys, student articles and free resources.

The organisation will help connect its network of 1.3 million students to the Solve for Tomorrow competition through its existing How Did I Get Here podcast and a series of five in-person Design Sprints structured to help potential participants brainstorm, shape, and present their ideas. All ideas will receive immediate entry into the Solve for Tomorrow competition, offering a chance to win multiple prizes.

“It’s a thought-provoking global initiative and locally, offers today’s youth a means to inspiring others and showcasing their passion for STEM,” said Damien Langley, co-founder at Student Edge.

To participate, young Australians are invited to submit video or written project proposals by via the Solve for Tomorrow website. A panel of judges will review the proposals and select the winners based on their STEM application, creativity, feasibility, relevancy, and presentation. Applications are open now until 7 January 2024.

With seven chances to win across the Design Sprints and Solve for Tomorrow competition, entrants could receive up to $10,000 in cash from the major prize alone to bring their idea to life. Two outstanding projects will be recognised as runners-up, and an additional will walk away as the Samsung Employees’ Choice winner as part of a polled vote for the best entry. Each winner will also receive a Samsung Productivity Pack, including a Samsung Z Flip4 5G, 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.