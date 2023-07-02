Sami Lukis Joins 91.1 Hot FM Breakfast

Well known radio and television personality Sami Lukis has joined ARN’s 91.1 Hot FM on the Sunshine Coast for a two-month stint.

Having started on air this morning, Lukis will be co-hosting the popular breakfast slot alongside Sam Coward, replacing Ash Gierke who is on maternity leave until September 1. Of the new role, Lukis said, “I’m super excited to get back behind the mic and join the team at 91.1 Hot FM for the next couple of months. Who wouldn’t want to spend winter on the Sunshine Coast in QLD? Lucky me!” Coward added: “I’m really looking forward to showing off the Sunny Coast to and Sami getting to know this energetic Sydney Sider.

Having two Sams won’t be at all confusing!” Lukis has established herself as one of Australia’s most accomplished and versatile media personalities, notching up a successful career spanning more than 25 years as a television presenter, radio host, author, podcaster, journalist, red carpet reporter, professional MC, columnist and media commentator. Lukis is a regular contributor to Australia’s leading women’s lifestyle network, 9Honey, and she appears regularly as a commentator on The Morning Show on Channel 7.

Lukis’s first book ‘Romantically Challenged’ was published through Penguin Random House in 2018. She also launched a spin-off podcast ‘Romantically Challenged’, which was nominated for Best Original Podcast at the 2019 Australian Commercial Radio Awards. Lukis is also host and producer of the successful ‘And Just Like That… They’re Back’ podcast, which has been downloaded in more than 100 countries.

Beyond her media pursuits, Lukis is a passionate traveller and entrepreneur, and in 2011, she established her own travel business, hosting unique getaways for women to New York. Throughout her career she has also been involved with several charities, including serving as the proud Patron for The Emerald Ball, an annual event raising funds for Kids Rehab at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, and an Ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Lukis can be heard alongside Coward each weekday on 91.1 Hot FM from 5am-9am, or on the free iHeart app.