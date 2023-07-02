Sami Lukis Joins 91.1 Hot FM Breakfast

Sami Lukis Joins 91.1 Hot FM Breakfast
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Well known radio and television personality Sami Lukis has joined ARN’s 91.1 Hot FM on the Sunshine Coast for a two-month stint.

    Having started on air this morning, Lukis will be co-hosting the popular breakfast slot alongside Sam Coward, replacing Ash Gierke who is on maternity leave until September 1. Of the new role, Lukis said, “I’m super excited to get back behind the mic and join the team at 91.1 Hot FM for the next couple of months. Who wouldn’t want to spend winter on the Sunshine Coast in QLD? Lucky me!” Coward added: “I’m really looking forward to showing off the Sunny Coast to and Sami getting to know this energetic Sydney Sider.

    Having two Sams won’t be at all confusing!” Lukis has established herself as one of Australia’s most accomplished and versatile media personalities, notching up a successful career spanning more than 25 years as a television presenter, radio host, author, podcaster, journalist, red carpet reporter, professional MC, columnist and media commentator. Lukis is a regular contributor to Australia’s leading women’s lifestyle network, 9Honey, and she appears regularly as a commentator on The Morning Show on Channel 7.

    Lukis’s first book ‘Romantically Challenged’ was published through Penguin Random House in 2018. She also launched a spin-off podcast ‘Romantically Challenged’, which was nominated for Best Original Podcast at the 2019 Australian Commercial Radio Awards. Lukis is also host and producer of the successful ‘And Just Like That… They’re Back’ podcast, which has been downloaded in more than 100 countries.

    Beyond her media pursuits, Lukis is a passionate traveller and entrepreneur, and in 2011, she established her own travel business, hosting unique getaways for women to New York. Throughout her career she has also been involved with several charities, including serving as the proud Patron for The Emerald Ball, an annual event raising funds for Kids Rehab at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, and an Ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Lukis can be heard alongside Coward each weekday on 91.1 Hot FM from 5am-9am, or on the free iHeart app.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
    • Marketing

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

    Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
    • Marketing

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

    Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

    A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
    • Marketing

    Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

    Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
    • Marketing

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

    Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

    Vivid Sydney 2023
    • Marketing

    #Vividsydney Breaks All Records

    They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
    • Marketing

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

    News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]